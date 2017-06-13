

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) Tuesday said it has agreed a five-year relationship with Kuwait Oil Co. or KOC for the provision of specialist technical training and competency development services.



The contract, which is valued at more than $35 million, was secured following a competitive tendering process and is effective immediately



The company said the work will be undertaken within Kuwait by the Training Services team who form part of Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services division.



Petrofac will support KOC in reviewing and updating its competency systems and will develop and deliver technical training programmes to enhance the capability of its operations and maintenance personnel.



Karim Osseiran, Vice President, Training Services, Engineering & Production Services, East said, 'This is a highly innovative, long-term project. A team of more than 30 training professionals and technical specialists from Petrofac will be embedded within KOC's operations to deliver skills and competency-based learning and development services at the frontline of production operations.'



