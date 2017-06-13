OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Giyani Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our initial surface sampling program conducted at the historic Kgwakgwe Hill Manganese Mine located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana confirms high grade mineralized shale grading 58-61% MnO.

A complete table of all sample results is included in Appendix A.

Highlights of all sample results:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sample No Description MnO% Fe2O3% K2O% SiO2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/01/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 58.4 13.2 3.14 4.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/02/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 58.2 13.3 3.04 4.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/03/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 60.7 10.3 3.88 3.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/04/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 60.9 10.5 3.92 3.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/05/20017 Hanging wall 2.28 1.84 0.61 90.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/06/20017 Hanging wall 2.34 1.84 0.63 90.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/07/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 57.8 13.0 3.25 3.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- KAN/08/20017 Overlying mineralized Shale 57.6 13.3 3.24 3.92 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wajd Boubou states, "These results prove the effectiveness of our due diligence process that focuses on identifying and researching properties with a strong probability of containing high grade manganese deposits. Our strategy of selecting undervalued high potential assets is working well as the results of this first phase of sampling confirm."

Giyani's geological team collected eight chip channel samples, considered to be representative, from surface outcrops along the northern face of Kgwakgwe Hill.

Samples KAN/01/2017 and KAN/02/2017 were collected from a surface outcrop in an unexploited mineralized zone to the north west of the Kgwakgwe open pit called the "Quarry Zone".

Samples KAN/03/2017 and KAN/04/2017 were collected from a mineralized outcrop 120 m to the south west of the Quarry Zone called the "Crushing Pad".

Samples KAN/07/2017 and KAN/08/2017 were collected from a mineralized section in the west wall of an old quarry to the south east of Kgwakgwe Hill Open Pit.

Samples KAN/05/2017 and KAN/06/2017 taken from the hanging wall in the pit.

Photos of these sample areas and the associated maps can be seen on Giyani's website by following this link:

http://giyanigold.com/2017/06/12/giyani-confirms-high-grade-manganaese-at-kgwakgwe-hill/

The phase I sample results exceeded our initial expectation as they graded well above those found in other manganese projects currently being investigated by the Company. The low percentage of deleterious elements is an indicator that the manganese found in this deposit could be ideal for use in the battery industry.

Giyani is also pleased to announce the commencement of phase II regional sampling and mapping of our extensive property in an initial attempt to estimate the potential size of this high-grade manganese deposit. Our geological team started phase II on June 9th and is currently sampling and mapping an area that stretches 74 Km diagonally from Kgwakgwe Hill to the north east

The Kgwakgwe Hill high-grade manganese project, is an ideal asset that continues to expand the Company's high quality pipeline of manganese projects in Botswana and Zambia. In addition, this project continues to advance Giyani's strategy of acquiring high grade mineral assets that are targeted for the growing battery industry.

All samples were packed in plastic sample bags, labelled and securely stored prior to shipping to SGS laboratories in Randfontein South Africa. Samples were analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF) for manganese and 13 other major elements (see table below).

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on the Giyani website: www.giyanigold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Gold Corporation.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman & CEO

Appendix A: Major element analysis by borate fusion, XRF. Full table

