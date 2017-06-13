

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 0.8825 against the euro and 1.2296 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8852 and 1.2244, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2683 and 139.60 from early lows of 1.2642 and 138.95, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.26 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback and 144.00 against the yen.



