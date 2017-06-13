

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 157.7 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 1 April 2017 compared to 136.3 million pounds, for the 53 weeks to 2 April 2016. Earnings per Share from continuing operations was 34.25 pence compared to 28.76 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 194.0 million pounds from 166.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 40.21 pence compared to 34.26 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased by 19% to 962 million pounds from 808 million pounds, prior year, including 4% organic constant currency growth and 10% favourable currency impact. Revenue rose 4% on an organic constant currency basis. The Group recorded revenue growth in all major regions with strong growth in the USA, Mainland Europe and Asia Pacific, with solid progress in the UK.



The Board of Halma Plc recommended a final dividend increase of 7%, giving a final dividend of 8.38 pence, and a total dividend for the year of 13.71 pence. The final dividend per share is subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM on 20 July 2017 and will be paid on 16 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 14 July 2017.



Andrew Williams, Chief Executive of Halma, stated: 'Since the period end, order intake has continued to be ahead of revenue and order intake last year. We expect to make further progress in the year ahead in line with our expectations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX