

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Soco International Plc. (SIA.L), in its trading update, reported that revenues for January-May 2017 were $65.8 million.



The average realised oil price per barrel achieved for the same period was approximately $54.8, representing a premium of about $2/bbl to Brent. The company said a similar premium is expected for the remainder of 2017.



Further, the company expects that a recommended dividend of 5 pence per share for 2016 would be approved at the AGM and to be paid on June 16.



The capital expenditure budget for 2017 remains at approximately $50 million.



SOCO's Annual General Meeting is being held at 10:00 today.



Ed Story, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The Board remains committed to its strategy of shareholder value creation through the growth of the business and cash returns to shareholders.... SOCO's robust operational and financial health continues to uniquely position the Company for material growth. Our focus is to improve, grow and diversify our portfolio with onstream assets at appropriate valuations that present the opportunity for value creation for shareholders.'



