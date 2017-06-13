Regulatory News:

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Kiadis Pharma N.V.("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company")(Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products to make bone marrow transplantations for patients suffering from blood cancers and inherited blood disorders safer and more effective, today announces that it has raised €5 million in gross proceeds through a private placement (the "Transaction") of new shares (the "New Shares") completed prior to the open of the market today.

The Company has placed 746,269 New Shares with a small group of existing and new institutional investors at a price of €6.70 per New Share, which represents a 11% discount to the closing price of June 12, 2017. The New Shares represent 5.3% of the current number of outstanding shares (pre-Transaction) and will bring the total number of shares (post-Transaction) to 14,712,770. In addition, the investors have received 746,269 5-year warrants entitling them to subscribe for 746,269 new Company shares at a warrant exercise price of €7.70 (the exercise price being subject to adjustment in case of certain corporate and dilutive events).

The New Shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels following their issuance, which is expected to take place on June 15, 2017.

Kiadis Pharma will use the net proceeds of the Transaction to advance the clinical development of the Company's ATIR products and for general corporate purposes.

Arthur Lahr, Chief Executive Officer of Kiadis Pharma, commented: "Having recently filed a Marketing Authorization Application for ATIR101™ with EMA, the Company continues to make good progress regarding the Phase III trial and preparing for EU commercialization. We executed this private fundraising to quickly augment our cash position while we work on broader funding initiatives. In this Transaction, we are pleased to see existing shareholders increasing their holdings, and welcome new specialist healthcare investors."

Chardan acted as Sole Bookrunner and Placement Agent for the Transaction. Saola Healthcare Partners acted as financial advisor to Kiadis Pharma.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products for the treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood disorders. The Company's product candidates, ATIR101™ for blood cancers and ATIR201™ for inherited blood disorders, have the potential to make allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT) safer and more effective.

Based on the significant and positive results from the single dose Phase II trial with lead product ATIR101™ in patients with blood cancer, which were presented on December 5, 2016 at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the Company has initiated a Phase III trial with ATIR101™, having received regulatory approval in various countries to start dosing patients. In addition, and based on the positive Phase II results, the Company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of ATIR101™ across Europe as an adjunctive treatment in HSCT for malignant disease. ATIR101™ has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and Europe.

The Company's second product candidate, ATIR201™, addresses inherited blood disorders with an initial focus on thalassemia. ATIR201™ Phase I/II clinical development has been initiated recently with regulatory approvals having been received in various European countries to start the trial.

Kiadis Pharma was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data by the EMA. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels. For more information visit www.kiadis.com

Important information about forward-looking statements

This announcement specifies certain forward-looking statements of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are statements that estimate the happening of future events and are not based on historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "shall", "could", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "probable", "possible", "should", "continue", or similar terms, variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information The Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements specified in this announcement have been compiled by the Company's management on the basis of assumptions made by management and considered by management to be reasonable. The Company's future operating results, however, are impossible to predict, and no representation, guaranty, or warranty is to be inferred from those forward-looking statements. The persons into whose possession this announcement comes are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

Statements relating to the Company's future business and financial performance;

Statements relating to future clinical research results and timing of regulatory approvals of the Company's products;

Statements relating to the Company's competitive position; and

Other material future developments that the person into whose possession this announcement comes may take into consideration.

Actual results of the Company's operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors some of which include, among other things: actual results of the Company's clinical trials; development of competing therapies by other companies targeting the same disease indications; the Company's ability to effectively manage its growth, including implementing effective controls and procedures and attracting and retaining key management and personnel; changing interpretations of generally accepted accounting principles; the availability of capital resources, including in the form of capital markets financing opportunities; and general economic conditions.

