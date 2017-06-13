Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - Urgent Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2016 13-Jun-2017 / 08:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE* *June 13, 2017* *Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»* (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel", the "Company") *THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2016* *Moscow* - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, was held on June 9, 2017. The AGM approved the final dividend for the full financial year 2016 in the amount of *RUB 446.10 *per ordinary share (approximately *USD 7.83* at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 28.04.2017, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the final dividend). Previously the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on December 16, 2016 approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of *RUB 444.25 *per ordinary share (approximately *USD 6.95* at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 10.11.2016, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the interim dividend). Therefore, the total dividend for 2016 amounts to *RUB 890.35* per ordinary share (approximately *USD 14.78*). Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2016, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2016, the revised Charter of the Company and JSC KPMG as the auditors for 2017 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the internal Audit commission. The following Directors have been elected to the Board: - Gareth Penny, Non-executive Chairman of the Board, Pangolin Diamonds Corp. and Edcon Group - Andrei Bougrov, Senior Vice-President, PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel" - Sergei Barbashev, General Director, Chairman of the Managing Board, CJSC Interros Holding Company - Alexey Bashkirov, Deputy CEO for Investments, CJSC Interros Holding Company - Rushan Bogaudinov, Head of Division, UC RUSAL - Sergey Bratukhin, President, CIS Investment Advisers LLC - Marianna Zakharova, First Vice-President, General Counsel, PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel" - Stalbek Mishakov, Adviser to the President, CJSC RUSAL Global Management B.V. - Gerhardus Prinsloo, Main Owner and Director, Natural Resource Partnership - Maxim Sokov, CEO, En+ Management, CEO, En+ Group Limited - Vladislav Soloviev, CEO, CJSC RUSAL Global Management B.V. - Robert Edwards, Non-executive Independent Director, GB Minerals Ltd - Sergey Skvortsov, Advisor to CEO of Rostec The following have been elected to the internal Audit commission: - Artur Arustamov, Director of Price Control and Commercial Activities of CJSC RUSAL Global Management B.V. - Georgiy Svanidze, Director of Financial Department, CJSC Interros Holding Company - Vladimir Shilkov, Vice-president of Investment Department, CIS Investment Advisers LLC, Deputy Head of Finance Control Department, PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel" - Anna Masalova, CFO, CJSC "Moscow-McDonald's" - Elena Yanevich, CEO, Interpromlising LLC The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. *Full name and position of person making the announcement* - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations *ABOUT THE COMPANY * PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges.

