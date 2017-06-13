

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before taxation increased 5 percent to 180.6 million pounds from last year's 151.3 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 24.2 pence, up 4 percent from 20.4 pence last year.



Underlying pre-tax profit was 188.8 million pounds, compared to 163.5 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 25.3 pence, compared to 22.0 pence a year ago.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 9 percent to 380.1 million pounds from 308.4 million pounds last year.



Revenue increased 11 percent to 830.6 million pounds from 666.0 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying rental revenue went up 11 percent to 727.4 million pounds from 584.8 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 22.75p per share, higher than last year's 18.5 pence. This brings total dividend for the year of 27.5 pence for the year, an increase of 22%. If approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid on September 15 to shareholders on the register on August 18.



Regarding the current trading and outlook, Ashtead's chief executive, Geoff Drabble, said, 'Looking forward, our markets remain good and Spring has seen a good seasonal uplift in fleet on rent, with record levels of physical utilisation for this time of year. We expect a similar level of capital expenditure in 2017/18, consistent with our 2021 strategic plan. .. with both divisions performing well and a strong balance sheet to support our plans, the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.'



