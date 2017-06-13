Nominated and shortlisted for the Most Trusted Consultancy and Best Customer Service categories

We are extremely delighted to announce that the 2017 TELCA Awards has recognised Ecova as a finalist for the Most Trusted Consultancy and Best Customer Service of the Year Exhibiting excellence in our business practices, relationships and engagement.

The winner in both categories must demonstrate how they go above and beyond, day to day for their clients. Always putting forward the interest of the client; whether this be in the pricing, the advice being communicated, or in managing accounts. Most important, across all business practices, is the ability to translate and display transparency to the client.

Customer service is at the heart of everything that we do at Ecova and so to be nominated in this category is a great reflection of our staff's skill and professionalism. With that in mind, we launched our UK Code of Practice last November, committing to the high standards of quality, competence, ethics and transparency which we have always held onto. By showing industry leadership, Ecova hopes to raise the bar for all UK TPIs and drive the widespread adoption of common standards for ethics.

The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) bring together energy consultants and suppliers in the United Kingdom to recognise achievements and innovation. With representation from energy buyers, trade associations and industry bodies, the TELCA judging panel takes a holistic view of entries and measures them against high standards.

The Awards Ceremony is to be held on June 28th at the Honourable Artillery Company, Moorgate, London.

Few things are more rewarding than looking at where we have been, where we are today and envisioning the future. We, at Ecova, are proud of our team as we step forward into an exciting time for energy and sustainability management.

About Ecova

Ecova is the total energy and sustainability management company whose sole purpose is to help our clients see more, save more and sustain more. Using insights based on consumption, cost and carbon inventory data spanning thousands of utilities, hundreds of thousands of business sites and millions of households, we provide fully managed, technology-optimized solutions for saving resources, which in turn increase returns, lower risks, and enhance reputations. For more information, visit ecova.com/uk/, or follow Ecova on Twitter at @ecovauk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005133/en/

Contacts:

Ecova

Toni Hernandez

+44(0)1322627713

anhernandez@ecova.com