Numab Therapeutics AG ("Numab") today announced a collaboration and option agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kaken") for the identification of a multispecific antibody candidate for development in inflammatory disease.

Under the agreement, Kaken will obtain an option to conclude a license and co-development agreement after identification of lead candidate generated by Numab using its unique multispecific antibody technology platform. Kaken is to fully fund the research program. Further financial details are not disclosed.

About Numab

Founded in 2011, Numab develops a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific biotherapeutics in immuno-oncology and immunology, and has a number of discovery partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. Numab's plug-and-play multi-specifics platform allows for a highly rational and reproducible process that rapidly yields promising clinical candidates with new mechanisms of action, superior efficacy and a favorable safety profile. Numab is represented in Japan by PharmaBDL. For further information, visit www.numab.com.

About Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company in Japan with strong experience in developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the fields of orthopedics, dermatology and surgery. The Company concentrates its R&D resources in inflammation/immunology (dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis), pain relief and fungal infection areas.

