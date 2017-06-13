Circle 2 Provides Customizable DIY Security Where you Need It

Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today announced Circle 2-an indoor/outdoor home security camera that can be placed anywhere you want. Whether you're checking to see who's at the door or in your living room, Circle 2 helps you keep an eye on all parts of your home. Simply place Circle 2 in your desired location, connect it with the Logi Circle app, and let the camera do the rest.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005555/en/

Tweet now: Introducing Logitech Circle 2: the simplest home security camera for indoors and outdoors. Learn more: http://blog.logitech.com/?p=26013

"People want the peace of mind that comes with a simple security solution," said Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech. "Circle 2 gives people just that you can place the camera wherever you need it, inside or out, and rest assured that you'll be alerted of any changes in your home while you're away."

Circle 2 is an evolution of Logitech's original Logi Circle cam featuring a much more versatile design, weatherproof solution, various mounts and accessories, an updated companion mobile (iOS/Android) and web app to keep you connected at all times, as well as today's most popular smart home integrations. Two models are available, Wired and Wire-Free, which give you the freedom to position the Circle 2 camera wherever you want. No matter where you place it, Circle 2 provides a crafted home security experience that will continue to evolve with your needs.

Taking your home security even further, Circle 2 works with a selection of mounts and accessories that allow you to customize your experience.

Compatible Mounts and Accessories

Circle 2 Window Mount See more of what's happening outside, from the inside. Simply attach the Window Mount to the camera and place it on any window pane to see outdoors.

Circle 2 Plug Mount The Plug Mount lets you watch over the home from any wall outlet in the kitchen, garage, or even down low to see your pet.

Circle 2 Weatherproof Extension - The Weatherproof Extension lets your Circle 2 Wired Camera reach even further, both indoors and outdoors. Its Weatherproof Case ensures your cables are safe from outside weather conditions.

- The Weatherproof Extension lets your Circle 2 Wired Camera reach even further, both indoors and outdoors. Its Weatherproof Case ensures your cables are safe from outside weather conditions. Circle 2 Rechargeable Battery A backup Rechargeable Battery (lasts up to 3 months) so you can quickly swap out the Circle 2 Wire-Free Camera battery while the other is charging.

Circle 2 works with many smart home platforms to simplify your experience even more. Circle 2 will support Apple HomeKit soon with a software update. Use the power of your own voice with Amazon Alexa through a custom skill to control key settings and start recordings. Circle 2 also works with Logitech's own POP Smart Button to easily control your camera with just a press of a button. The Amazon Alexa and Logitech POP integrations also work with Logi Circle by updating the respective apps, when available.

Circle 2 offers best-in-class features including unlimited 1080p HD streaming, night vision, 180 degree wide-angle lens, and two-way talk and listen. Every Circle 2 camera comes with 24-hours of free, secure bank-level encrypted cloud storage; if you want more storage options, there are two Circle Safe™ plans available. Circle Safe™ Basic offers 14-days of storage and Circle Safe™ Premium offers 31-days of storage and additional features such as custom Motion Zones and Person Detection.

Pricing Availability

Circle 2 is available now for pre-order at Logitech.com with product shipping in July. Circle 2 Wired is $179.99 and Circle 2 Wire-Free is $199.99. A selection of Circle 2 mounts and accessories range in pricing from $29.99 to $49.99. Circle 2 will also be available in retail at Best Buy, Amazon, and Apple soon. For more information, visit logitech.com and watch our video.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Jaybird, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005555/en/

Contacts:

Logitech

Christina Gregor, 858-353-6496

cgregor@logitech.com