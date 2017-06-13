FENICS Market Data Partners with Amerex for Energy Data; Adds to its Energy Market Data team

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC" or "the Company"), a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets, announced today that FENICS Market Data, BGC's Market Data division, has agreed to a distribution partnership with leading OTC energy brokerage Amerex Brokers LLC ("Amerex"), whereby FENICS Market Data will provide Amerex energy-focused market data products to their customer base.

The Amerex market data service offers comprehensive daily indicative price reports covering the North American gas, power, and environmental markets. Amerex Brokers LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GFI Group Inc. (NYSE: GFIG), a leading inter-dealer broker specializing in over-the-counter derivatives products and related securities.



Fenics Market Data's Global Head of Sales Elliott Hann commented: "Fenics is delighted to further expand our suite of data products in the energy space and offer this valuable Amerex data."

"The demand for transparent high-quality OTC energy data has never been higher; the partnership allows us to provide our clients and distribution partners market data gathered by one of the leading energy brokerages in North America," Mr. Hann added.

To further support its energy-focused market-data push in the Americas, FENICS Market Data has hired Michael Galione, a seasoned market data business development professional, with a focus on energy. Michael will be based in New York and will report to Damien Fitzpatrick, Head of Sales in the Americas for FENICS Market Data. "Our investment in the Energy market data business means we need to continue to expand our team to provide dedicated domain expertise in the field. Michael brings us that focus," added Mr. Fitzpatrick.

Mark Gaynor, Managing Director at Amerex said: "We are partnering with Fenics Market Data because it is a leading provider and distributor of OTC data across a wide range of asset classes, and this will help us expand our distribution globally."

About Fenics Market Data

FENICS Market Data is a leading provider of real-time, executable, indicative, end-of-day and historical OTC market data. Our data is sourced directly from BGC's voice, hybrid, and fully electronic trading venues, as well as pricing analytics. BGC's global brokerage operations encompass a range of brands including GFI, MINT, RP Martin, Amerex, Freedom, Perimeter, Sunrise, Remate and BGC Liquidez. FENICS Market Data also uses BGC's pricing analytics data to provide a comprehensive solution for independent and verifiable OTC pricing.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. The Company's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, and Lucera, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets.

Real Estate Services are offered through brands including Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish & Carey, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, NGKF Valuation & Advisory, and Excess Space. Under these names and others, the Company provides a wide range of commercial real estate services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project and development management, and property and facilities management.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow the Company at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS.COM, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer, Lucera, and Excess Space, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Grubb are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC Partners

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the most recent Form 10-K and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/136112/bgc_partners_inc_logo.jpg



To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fenics-market-data-partners-with-amerex-for-energy-data-adds-to-its-energy-market-data-team-300472685.html