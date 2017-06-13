Leading European Research Firm KuppingerCole Names Janrain an Overall CIAM Leader

Janrain Recognized for Being "Mature and Scalable," Strong Marketing Analytics, High Availability, and Facilitating General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance for Clients

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Janrain®, the company that pioneered the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) category, today announced it was recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's comprehensive Leadership Compass CIAM Platforms report. KuppingerCole is the leading European research firm specializing in Information Security, Identity & Access Management (IAM) and Digital Transformation. Citing Janrain's support for GDPR compliance and 50 different Internet of Things (IoT) applications, KuppingerCole senior analyst John Tolbert wrote, "Janrain is mature and scalable, and should be seriously considered by organizations that need HA (high availability) and comprehensive marketing analytics features."

In addition to naming Janrain an Overall Leader, KuppingerCole included Janrain as a Leader in the Overall Product, Overall Market, and Market/Product categories and gave the CIAM pioneer high marks for security, functionality, integration, interoperability, usability, innovativeness, market position and ecosystem. The firm also cited the following as special strengths Janrain brings to the CIAM market:

Large enterprise client base: This speaks to Janrain's global reach, scalability, and mission critical availability -- Janrain is the only CIAM provider deployed in over 65 countries by 2,100 clients managing more than 1.5 billion identities with 99.999% availability.

Fine-grained consent management: This fulfills GDPR's privacy and security requirements.

Excellent integration with social networks: This provides broad access to deep user data for comprehensive marketing analysis.

IoT integration via OAuth2 Device Flow: Janrain was the first to enter into the IoT space in 2011 to prepare organizations for the coming flood of IoT data and dramatic increase in security, privacy and scalability needs.

Privacy Shield certification: This ensures data protection compliance with transatlantic commerce requirements.

The report's recognition of Janrain's early facilitation of GDPR readiness has been a chief area of innovation for Janrain this past year. In April, Janrain became the first CIAM provider to be GDPR ready and, more recently, the first to provide Consent Lifecycle Management for GDPR. Janrain also launched a new GDPR Primer and Readiness Assessment to help clients get ready in anticipation of the new regulation. The company will be hosting a pan-European GDPR Workshop Series for digital marketers that will kick off this September in London, Paris, Munich and Amsterdam.

"The KuppingerCole report confirmed what more than 2,100 brands worldwide already know-that the Janrain Identity Cloud enables Global 3000 enterprises to provide the most secure, GDPR-compliant, and scalable customer experiences available using CIAM as the backbone," said Jim Kaskade, CEO at Janrain. "We've been in the CIAM industry the longest of any of our peers and have a deep history of creating significant business impact through market leadership and product innovation."

Related Links

KuppingerCole Leadership Compass CIAM Platforms Report

About Janrain

Founded in 2002, Janrain pioneered Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and is widely recognized by industry analysts as a global CIAM leader. The Janrain Identity Cloud provides identity management, security and activation solutions that enable seamless and safe customer experiences across their digitally connected world, while providing enterprise organizations with deep customer insights. Janrain's identity capabilities include social and traditional login and registration, single sign-on, customer profile data storage and management, customer segments, customer insights and engagement solutions. The company powers brands like Pfizer, Samsung, Whole Foods, Fox News, Philips, McDonald's and Dr Pepper. Janrain is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in London, Paris and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.janrain.com and follow @janrain.

Media Contact:

Chris Blake

MSR Communications

Phone: 1-415-989-9000

E-mail: chris@msrcommunications.com