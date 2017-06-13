

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The U.K's Competition and Markets Authority said it has found that Dutch brewer Heineken's.(HKHHF.PK) proposed acquistion of part of the Punch Taverns estate could reduce competition in 33 local areas across the Great Britain.



The CMA noted that Heineken must now offer proposals to address these concerns by 20 June or face an in-depth investigation into the merger.



The CMA also said the merger will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by an independent group of CMA panel members, unless Heineken is able to offer undertakings which sufficiently address the CMA's competition concerns. Heineken has until 20 June 2017 to do so.



Meanwhile, Punch Taverns said the companies are confident that those proposals would enable the transaction to be approved by the CMA without a Phase 2 referral and that completion will occur by the end of August 2017 as communicated previously. Further announcements will be made in due course.



Heineken is proposing to buy about 1,900 pubs from Punch Taverns.



