Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.06.2017 | 09:08
PR Newswire

Hainan Airlines to Launch Shanghai-Tel Aviv Non-Stop Service on September 12

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines will launch a non-stop service between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on September 12, 2017. Following the successful launch of the Tel Aviv-Beijing service in April 2016, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight from Tel Aviv to China.

With this new service, travelers will be able to fly directly from Tel Aviv to two cities in China, Beijing and Shanghai, on Hainan Airlines flights.

The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Travelers abroad can book tickets for the Tel Aviv-Shanghai flight by logging onto the Hainan Airlines website at www.hainanairlines.com, calling the European hotline at 00-800-876-89999 or visiting any of the airline's ticket offices or agents.

Hainan Airlines has opened more than 700 domestic and international routes serving Asia, Europe, Australia and North America. The airline has been named a SKYTRAX five-star airline for six consecutive years, has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 24 years of operation and was ranked third in airline safety by JACDEC, a German airline safety data evaluation firm. Hainan Airlines is committed to making your journey more pleasant with sincerity and a smile.

Hainan Airlines Tel Aviv-Shanghai Flight Timetable (All times are local):


Flight No.

Aircraft

Schedule

Terminal

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Terminal

Starting Date

Ending Date

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

Sun

Summer and Fall

HU407

789


X


X



X

Pudong

0125

0830

Tel Aviv

September 12, 2017

October 28, 2017

HU408

789


X


X



X

Tel Aviv

1355

0530+1

Pudong

September 12, 2017

October 28, 2017

Winter and Spring

HU407

789


X


X



X

Pudong

0125

0730

Tel Aviv

October 29, 2017

March 22, 2018

HU408

789


X


X



X

Tel Aviv

1255

0530+1

Pudong

October 29, 2017

March 22, 2018


© 2017 PR Newswire