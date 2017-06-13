Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: 1. Updates of haircuts:



Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change SCA B 74% 57% -17%



2. New eligible collateral:



Share Value after haircut ESSITY B 74%



The changes will come into force 2017-06-15 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.



Clearing Risk Management



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634987