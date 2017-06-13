

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV), a provider of financial services technology solutions, said that it has reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer to acquire Monitise plc (MONI.L).



The offer to acquire is at 2.90 pence per share and values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Monitise at approximately 70 million pounds.



The transaction, which is subject to certain conditions including Monitise shareholder approval, is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2017.



