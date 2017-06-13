BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President CEO: Satoshi Oshita) will open the largest VR entertainment facility in Japan, "VR ZONE SHINJUKU", in Shinjuku Tokyo on Friday, July 14. Reservations will be available from Friday, June 16, PM12:00 (JST). Building upon the success of its predecessor "VR ZONE Project i Can", VR ZONE SHINJUKU will house over 15 activities including the following new VR activities utilizing IPs:

"VR ZONE SHINJUKU" Facility Exterior Image (Photo: Business Wire)

·Dragon Ball VR "Master the Kamehameha"

·Evangelion VR "The Throne of Souls"

·Ghost in the Shell Arise: Stealth Hounds

·MARIO KART ARCADE GP VR

*Overseas installation of the VR activities above are currently undetermined.

VR ZONE SHINJUKU will also include a wide range of new non-IP VR activities where guests will be able to experience exploring a fantasy world on a winged bicycle, a horror-filled dinosaur survival run, and much more. Every activity is designed for the guests to lose themselves in the immersive VR experience. Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of non VR activities, such as surviving from an expanding giant balloon in a locked cell, purchasing original souvenirs, and enjoy meals and activities in a virtually simulated resort themed dining space, making for a truly well-rounded entertainment experience.

In addition, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. has teamed up with the popular digital art group NAKED to develop projection mapping installations in and out of the facility. The exterior will feature a projection of PAC-MAN among other images, while the inside will feature a 'Centre Tree' posing as the interface of the facility which will allow guests to interact with the building itself through touch.

According to Yoshiyasu Horiuchi, Executive Officer of the Amusement Business Unit for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., the company plans to install a selection of their VR activities in over 20 locations worldwide in order to increase the opportunities for a larger audience to enjoy their VR entertainment. "VR ZONE SHINJUKU will be the flagship location for the next-generation of entertainment," said Executive Officer Yoshiyasu Horiuchi. "A place where BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. carries out new challenges, delivers excitement and amazement to visitors from across the globe."

*Not all VR activities are currently planned to be installed overseas.

Equipment Support: HTC, MSI

For more details check the following:

Official Web Site: http://vrzone-pic.com/

Official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/project_ican

Official Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/VRZONEShinjuku/

(c) BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Contacts:

Media Contact

*The following contact will only be able to answer inquiries in English or Japanese.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Risa Mori

AM Business Unit Marketing Team

VRZONE_contact@bandainamcoent.co.jp