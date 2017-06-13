2017 Lanzhou International Marathon closes on June 11

Ethiopian runners sweep championship in both men's and women's events

LANZHOU, China, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The2017LanzhouInternationalMarathon kicked off in Gansu International Exhibition Center at 7:30 on June 11. Over 40,413 runners from 32 countries and regions, including China, Kenya, Ethiopia and France, participated in the event.

Finally, Ethiopian runner Kelkile Gezahegn won the men's race with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 54 seconds. The runner-up Fikadu Kebede, who clocked in at 2 hours, 12 minutes and 6 seconds, is also from Ethiopia. In addition, the second runner-up, Kenyan runner Ernest Kiprono Ngeno, came in at 2 hours, 12 minutes and 24 seconds.

Ethiopian runners swept all the top three positions in the women's events. Ashete Bekere claimed the championship by clocking in at 2 hours, 32 minutes and 3 seconds. Tigist Girma finished second, just 12 seconds behind, followed by Abeba Gebremeskelat 2 hours, 32 minutes and 33 seconds.

At this year's event, participantscanchoose to attendthree different categories of races including fullmarathon, halfmarathon andmini race. Starting from Gansu International ExhibitionCenter, runners will passthroughYantanYellowRiverBridge,Lanzhou WindmillExpoGarden,ZhongshanBridge, Statue of Mother Yellow River,LanzhouLilyPark, WetlandPark, Jinchengguanand other well-known Lanzhou landmarks, enjoying the unique charm of the HuangheRiverCustomTouristLine.

This year,thedesign ofLanzhouInternationalMarathon medals added some of the most representative of Lanzhou's landmarks' images, including Zhongshan Iron Bridge, Statue of Mother Yellow River, BaitaMountainand Huanghe River, giving each runner the opportunity to not only experience the thrill of completing the run, but also to take in local customs, history and culture of the "Gold City" of Lanzhou. In addition, the organizing committee had raised the bar in terms of more stringent requirements for other event organizers and competitive organizations who took part in the event, in a move to assure an exceptional sporting event for all runners and spectators.