

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) announced that FENICS Market Data, BGC's Market Data division, has agreed to a distribution partnership with the OTC energy brokerage Amerex Brokers LLC, whereby FENICS Market Data will provide Amerex energy-focused market data products to their customer base.



Mark Gaynor, Managing Director at Amerex said: 'We are partnering with Fenics Market Data because it is a leading provider and distributor of OTC data across a wide range of asset classes, and this will help us expand our distribution globally.'



