Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to change the liquidity bands for volatility guards in Vestjysk Bank until further notice.
Dynamic Volatility Guard is changed from 5 pct. to 25 pct.
Static Volatility Guard is changed from 15 pct. to 50 pct.
Contacts:
Trading Surveillance +45 33 77 04 59
Issuer Surveillance +45 33 77 04 60
