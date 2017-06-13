Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to change the liquidity bands for volatility guards in Vestjysk Bank until further notice.



Dynamic Volatility Guard is changed from 5 pct. to 25 pct.



Static Volatility Guard is changed from 15 pct. to 50 pct.



Contacts:



Trading Surveillance +45 33 77 04 59



Issuer Surveillance +45 33 77 04 60