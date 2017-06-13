

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation slowed to a five-month low as initially estimated in May, final data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.9 percent in May, in line with flash estimate, from 2.6 percent in April. This was the lowest rate in five months.



Likewise, harmonized consumer price inflation came in at 2 percent versus 2.6 percent in April. The HICP rate also matched flash estimate published on May 30.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 1 percent rise in April. At the same time, the HICP remained stable in May. Both CPI and HICP figures matched preliminary estimate.



