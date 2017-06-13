

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment grew for the eighth successive quarter in the three months ended March, and at a slightly faster pace, latest data fro the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.



In the first quarter, payroll employment climbed 0.4 percent from the fourth quarter, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



The net job creation was 89,700 versus 65,700 in the preceding quarter.



The Insee had released a flash for this data on May 12 indicated an increase of 0.3 percent in the first quarter, but the statistical institute has meanwhile extended the scope of this study to all employees.



On a yearly basis, payroll employment rose by 1.2 percent to 284,100 net jobs during the March quarter.



Employment continued to decline in industry by 0.2 percent, while those in construction grew by 0.7 percent.



