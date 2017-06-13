NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that Xtreme Lashes by Jo Mousselli®, the global leader in eyelash extensions, is using the ContactWorld platforms to enhance its contact center operations and customer experience.

Xtreme Lashes signed a three-year agreement for NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution to replace its phone system, which lacked Salesforce integration and was no longer supporting the company's rapid growth. What started as a home-based, family business in Houston, Texas, evolved into a corporation with over 75 corporate employees, international franchisees representing Xtreme Lashes in 34 countries and over 35,000 trained Lash Stylists in high-end salons and spas. The company chose ContactWorld for its deep integration with Salesforce and its intelligent call-routing capabilities.

The Xtreme Lashes Customer Service Center receives inbound calls from all over the United States, and service teams are oriented based on area code. The team consists of Territory Managers and Customer Success Managers, providing support to new Lash Stylists and current Xtreme Lashes Lash Stylists respectively. ContactWorld's intelligent-call routing will ensure that incoming calls reach the Xtreme Lashes agent in the most appropriate region, as well as the agent who can provide the most appropriate type of service. Furthermore, intelligent routing will allow call center managers to allocate agents optimally to meet customer demand, and improve inside sales operations by allowing reps to set up dial lists for the contacts in their region.

"We knew we needed technology that would better enable the unique support we provide our customers, especially as we continue growing," says Jo Mousselli, Co-Founder, President CEO of Xtreme Lashes. "In NewVoiceMedia, we recognized a product that was agile enough to solve our challenges, and a partner we could continue to work with as we expand and make changes to our business."

Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia, added "We are excited to be working with Xtreme Lashes, as we continue expanding our business in the U.S. Our easily integrated, scalable technology will help Xtreme Lashes deliver more efficient and personal service as its business accelerates, and allow the company to add new functionality and consultants to its contact center in minutes."

For further information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About Xtreme Lashes by Jo Mousselli® Eyelash Extensions

Xtreme Lashes Eyelash Extensions are semi-permanent eyelash extensions comprised of individual synthetic polyester eyelashes that are curved to replicate a natural eyelash. They are applied to individual eyelashes, one extension at a time, for a natural, elegant look to lengthen and add fullness to existing lashes.

About Xtreme Lashes by Jo Mousselli®

What started as a home-based, family business in Houston, Texas, evolved into a corporation with over 60 corporate employees, international franchisees representing Xtreme Lashes® in 26 countries, and over 15,000 trained lash stylists practicing rewarding and profitable careers in the lash industry, including high-end salons like Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Spa Nordstrom, Mario Tricoci Salons, Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas, and the flagship Xtreme Lashes® Studio on Market Street in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please visit www.xtremelashes.com. Beauty and Health Professionals wishing to become Certified Xtreme Lashes Eyelash Extensions Stylists can learn more by calling 1-877-244-5274 and can locate Xtreme Lashes Training Programs in their local area by visiting Xtreme Lashes Training Locations. Consumers in the USA can find Xtreme Lashes trained and certified lash stylists near them by visiting Xtreme Lashes Find a Lash Stylist.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005221/en/

Contacts:

NewVoiceMedia

PR

Allison Wilson, 352-502-9539

allison.wilson@newvoicemedia.com