"The Two Han Dynasties and the Three Kingdoms-Ancient Roads of Qin and Shu" Orienteering Sports (Deyang) City Invitational Inaugurated

DEYANG, China, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of June 10, 2017, "The Two Han Dynasties and the Three Kingdoms-Ancient Roads of Qin and Shu" Orienteering Sports (Deyang) City Invitational 2017 was inaugurated at Wudinggu Square in Baimaguan, Luojiang County, Sichuan province, China. JingChang TV provided the live coverage of the event. Zhao Hui, mayor of Deyang, announced the inauguration of the event at the opening ceremony. More than 1,300 orienteering and outdoor sports enthusiasts gathered in Deyang, to personally experience the special charm of the Two Han Dynasties and the Three Kingdoms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522136/JingChang_TV_Opening_Ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522137/Deyang_mayor_Zhao_Hui.jpg

At 8:30 pm on June 9, the day before the opening ceremony, a global promotion evening party entitled "Pass Through the Ancient Road of the Shu Kingdom, Experience Passion in Baimaguan" was held in Baimaguan, where the athletes checked in.

The party, with the Baimaguan Pass Tower, the Jinniu Ancient Road and the Mirror Hanging Terrace visible in the background, victory flags could be seen, accompanied by magnificent lighting and sound effects, emulating the action that took place on the ancient battlefields.

Deyang, the host city of the city invitational, is 108 kilometers from Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province. The city, as one of the birthplaces of the culture of the Two Han Dynasties and the Three Kingdoms, has a rich historical and cultural heritage. The Deyang region is home to the Ancient Shu Civilization Sanxingdui Ruins in Guanghan, where finely made bronzeware that was crafted nearly 2,000 years ago is stored, the Deyang Confucius Temple, which is considered the third most important Confucian temple in China, as well as other renowned historical sites including the Pang Tong Ancestral Hall in Baimaguan, Zhang Fei's Commander Appointment Stage, Jinniu Road preserved since the days of its role as a main thoroughfare during the reign of the ancient Shu Kingdom, and the Zhuge Liang Memorial Temple. These are all integral parts of the Three Kingdoms culture.

As one of the birthplaces of the Three Kingdoms culture and an ancient battlefield, the route of the Orienteering Sports (Deyang) City Invitational is surrounded by renowned tourist attractions. JingChang TV is providing the live video technology support for the event. Videos can be watched at: http://www.jingchang.tv/video.html?id=1038772.

Email: will@jingchang.tv