Suite of Algorithms, Liquidity Panel and Fee Structure Combine to Disrupt Conventional Foreign Exchange Market

Northern Trust announced today the launch of a suite of sophisticated foreign exchange client execution algorithms that will allow clients to manage their FX exposure with an enhanced level of control and transparency.

The FX Algo Suite gives clients greater flexibility in how their orders are placed and allows them to access highly competitive pricing through Northern Trust's innovative liquidity panel. The liquidity panel aggregates pricing from a list of leading liquidity providers across the globe, while the custom execution algorithms allow clients to minimize market impact on large orders and utilize a systematic, rules-based process to offset their FX risk.

"The real power of FX Algo Suite lies in Northern Trust's liquidity panel," said Timothy Linehan, Senior Partner, Silchester International Investors. "We have seen competitive quotes and narrower spreads without a corresponding increase in counterparty exposure, balance sheet risk or operating complexity for Silchester and its clients."

Northern Trust's transaction reporting provides clients with a clear view into how their orders are handled. This post-trade execution analysis, coupled with a transparent and explicit fee, allows clients to gain a more holistic and detailed view of their FX program.

"Clients want to be able to minimize uncertainty in their foreign exchange transactions, and Northern Trust is committed to helping them do that," said Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate Institutional Services at Northern Trust. "By giving them the tools to manage their exposure, we have made foreign exchange dealing more efficient and transparent for our clients."

More information about FX Algo Suite and Foreign Exchange services at Northern Trust can be found at www.northerntrust.com/fxalgosuite.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 22 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$7.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

