Integration between Thomson Reuters Eikon and Symphony Workflow Platform to power information-rich collaboration across financial markets

Thomson Reuters and Symphony Communication Services, LLC have joined forces to foster open collaboration and information sharing across the financial services industry. The partnership will provide an integrated experience between the companies' two platforms to enrich and streamline customer workflows by enabling market participants to seamlessly share Eikon objects such as charts, news and data via Symphony's messaging and collaboration platform.

The integration, slated to be available later this year, will drive productivity across the financial services community through an integrated workflow solution. Users who have both Thomson Reuters Eikon and Symphony will be able to share Eikon content directly through the Symphony messaging and collaboration platform. If the recipient also has Eikon then they are able to share live data, news and charts to support dynamic, real-time collaboration. The integration will leverage both Eikon and Symphony open APIs.

"Thomson Reuters partnership with Symphony is another important step towards breaking down barriers to efficiency in financial markets," said Deb Walton, global managing director of customer propositions at Thomson Reuters. "Symphony joins a growing community of partners who, together with Thomson Reuters, are bringing innovation to the financial community via our open Eikon platform. While Eikon users can already share Eikon content with counterparts via our strategic open Eikon Messenger platform, this partnership gives our customers the choice to extend these collaboration capabilities to the Symphony community. This is about streamlining desktop workflow for our customers by providing access to a powerful and integrated financial technology ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to partner with Thomson Reuters as a highly respected market leader within the financial industry," said David Gurlé, founder and CEO at Symphony. "This partnership will provide the Symphony Community a comprehensive and integrated collaboration and workflow solution. Customers will be able to execute entire workflows within Symphony through the seamless integration of powerful communication and collaboration capabilities with information-rich content and business critical applications."

The Symphony integration is the latest milestone for Thomson Reuters open platform strategy, following on from the recent launch of its Side by Side Integration API for Eikon which enables a more seamless workflow for users by integrating Eikon with multiple applications on a single desktop.

Thomson Reuters own instant messaging service, Thomson Reuters Eikon Messenger, is available as part of Thomson Reuters Eikon and as a standalone, free-of-charge application on desktop and all major mobile devices. It provides users with access to the world's largest open directory of contacts, spanning more than 300,000 individuals in 30,000 firms across 180 countries.

With a rapidly growing presence in the industry, Symphony's community now contains 200,000 licensed users across 170 companies, including 40 of the world's top asset managers and 25 of the largest global banks.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

About Symphony

Symphony is the cloud-based messaging and collaboration platform that connects markets, organizations and individuals, securely. Powered by an open and growing app ecosystem, and protected with customer-owned encryption keys, Symphony's communication platform increases workflow productivity while maintaining global regulatory compliance. Already the platform of choice for the financial services industry, Symphony eliminates inefficient workflows to boost productivity in information-driven businesses. Founded in October 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, the company has offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

To sign up for Symphony, find out more about the company and keep up on the latest news, visit www.symphony.com and follow @Symphony.

