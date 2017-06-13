Cinkciarz Boosts User Outreach to 3 Billion by Delivering App in 35 Languages

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the online population grows, the globalisation of app interfaces is becoming essential. Cinkciarz demonstrates that it understands this best by presenting its app in 35 languages - making it not only the most translated financial app in the world, but also the most universal app for currency exchange in history.

Cinkciarz shows its commitment to increasing user accessibility by expanding from 3 languages (715 million potential users) to 35 languages (over 3 billion potential users). "Bridging language barriers and engaging our international user base is one of the most important objectives within our company. We feel that there is no better way to do this than by adapting our service to cater to these 35 languages; first with our application, and soon with our user portal," states Kamil Sahaj, Cinkciarz CMO. The app is currently available to Android and iOS users, and will soon be available on Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform.

In line with the newly localised app, Cinkciarz recognizes the importance of increasing Right-to-Left (RTL) language availability. There are 22 countries currently using RTL languages, including The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar. The app is now barrier-free to these societies and others.

The Cinkciarz Group's achievements have been executed by decisive marketing strategies partnered with bold and visionary leadership. It is this type of management that will propel the company's ambition of going global. The group is aware of the importance of world-class economic expertise, as the group's analysts consistently win awards from economic forerunner, Bloomberg, for accurate exchange rates. Based on the mastery, experience and acumen that it already possesses, the group is ready and capable to catapult itself toward worldwide success.

In addition to the languages previously available (Polish, English and Russian), support in the following languages was added: French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Catalan, German, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Czech, Slovak, Croatian, Romanian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Hungarian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Arabic, Thai, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesianand Malay.

Cinkciarz allows its clients to exchange foreign currencies using cutting-edge technology alongside extremely attractive conversion rates and transfer fees. Cinkciarz's services are used by individuals as well as businesses. Transactions can be executed at any time with the use of online transfers.