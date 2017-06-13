PeopleDoc helps HR create custom employee documents in one-third the time

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, PeopleDoc, the HR Service Delivery cloud company, introduced a new intelligent servicefor generating complex personalized documents such as employment contracts, mobility documents and employment verification letters. With PeopleDoc Advanced Document Generation, global HR leaders can securely publish templates with embedded logic that can be easily used by their HR teams around the world to create personalized documents. With a few clicks, HR managers can automatically generate a document with the correct language and personnel data from their HRIS and other systems, speeding the completion of processes such as onboarding and off-boarding.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YasMovfNIx4

"We are lucky to have clients driving us to innovate in ways that directly improve how they work," said Clément Buyse, Co-founder of PeopleDoc. "In this case, their feedback helped create sophisticated automation that is very easy to use. This document generation could even be extended directly to employees for self-service."

Ironically, creating individual digital documents has largely been a manual process. Generating a single document such as an employment contract typically takes about 30 minutes and 10 or more steps including finding the right template; pulling and assembling data and content from multiple sources; and verifying the document meets legal and compliance requirements. With PeopleDoc Advanced Document Generation, custom documents can be created in about 10 minutes with simple drop-down menus.

With this capability, HR Operations experts can create local and global templates, manage versioning, and assign access rights to different HR roles. This automation greatly reduces the risk of missing mandatory language, logos or sections in a document which can result in expensive fines or the loss of lawsuits.

The PeopleDoc Advanced Document Generation capability announced today builds on document creation capabilities already in the PeopleDoc HR Service Delivery platform and is included in the platform at no additional charge. This intelligent service is included in the PeopleDoc API program to enable customers and partners to integrate Advanced Document Generation into other applications.

About PeopleDoc

PeopleDoc is on a mission to make the difficult job of HR easier. The PeopleDoc HR Service Delivery platform helps HR teams more easily answer employee requests on demand, automate employee processes, and manage compliance across multiple locations. PeopleDoc cloud solutions include case management, process automation and employee file management. PeopleDoc serves more than 600 clients with employees in 188 countries in 12 languages with a 100% customer retention rate. More information is available at www.people-doc.com.