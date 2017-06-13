Research Now Ranks No. 6 in 2017 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers in Market Research

"Technology that reduces costs while increasing speed," "actionable insights," and "overall quality" drive perceptions of innovation

DALLAS, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research Now, the global leader in digital research data and solutions, has been ranked in the top 10 among GreenBook's GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies, which appears in its just published Q1-Q2 2017 GRIT Report. Ranked this year as No. 6, Research Now has appeared in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 every year since the list debuted in 2011.

Conducted via an online survey every year, the 2017 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative list was developed using an aggregate total of 6,902 responses from market research and insights professionals globally. As this list comes entirely from industry peers, GreenBook has referred to it as a "true measure" of companies who successfully use innovation to drive brand awareness. Survey takers identified "technology that reduces costs while increasing speed," "actionable insights," and "overall quality" as the key drivers to innovation.

"We greatly appreciate that our clients and the industry recognize our efforts to deliver industry-leading research solutions with accurate, dependable data at the core," said Research Now CEO Gary S. Laben. "Our ability to deliver high-quality panel data depends not only on our partnerships but also on our recruitment methods and panel member engagement processes. We continue to build new solutions around that core of quality data, putting in place different toolsets and techniques such as our integrated data capabilities and our automated research platform. Innovations like these are critical to bringing our clients state-of-the-art market research solutions that drive actionable insights at the speed of business to make them successful."

Research Now Group, Inc., is the global leader in digital research data for better insights and business decisions. Founded in 1999, the company was a pioneer in originating online data sampling and created the first B2B panel. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better decisions and better results for its 3,000 market research, consulting, media, and corporate clients through access to over 11 million deeply-profiled business professionals and consumers in more than 40 countries. Research Now operates globally with locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, and is recognized as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go towww.researchnow.com.

