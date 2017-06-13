PFG's Consumer Credit Division, a Member of FTSE100, Partners With UST Global to Enable Digital Technology Transformation

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global, a leading digital technology services company with its European HQ in London, today announced that it has signed a 3-year contract with PFG's (Provident Financial Group) Consumer Credit Division to support a significant and ongoing digital technology transformation. PFG's Consumer Credit Division specialises in the provision of loans to people in the non-standard credit market.

The 3-year engagement will include designing, launching and running an offshore 24x7 Operations Command Centre, Technical Support Centre and Security Operations Centre. Additionally, UST Global has been selected to provide development, testing and support capability in the areas of Business Intelligence and Master Data Management. UST Global will focus on supporting the PFG Consumer Credit Division's objective to continually improve its capability to provide performing, available and secure IT services to customers and colleagues.

Jonathan Vardon, CIO, Consumer Credit Division at PFG, said, "The financial services industry in Europe is continually undergoing significant market change with rapid shifts driven by digital disruption and innovation. We already lead the market in terms of size and heritage but we want to build on this more. We aretransforming the sector with market leading apps and technology that will deliver best-in-class customer experience. In UST Global, I am confident we have a partner who understands our strategic ambitions, can deliver essential support services and work successfully alongside us, making our digital transformation a reality."

James Jarvis, Vice President Europe, UST Global, said, "UST Global is one of the fastest growing digital technology services firms in the world. Our clients, best-in-class enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation to be agile, customer-centric and data-driven by leveraging UST and our technology and execution capabilities. We are very proud to have been selected by PFG's Consumer Credit Division and look forward to a highly successful strategic partnership."

