EQS-News / 13/06/2017 / 15:46 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Expands Multimodal Freight Network Through Forming a Joint Venture in CIS* Hong Kong, 13 June 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK) continues to enhance its services and network under the 'Belt and Road' Initiative by entering into a joint venture through participating in the equity of Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, a freight forwarding group headquartered in Dubai with operations spanning across The Commonwealth of Independent States ('CIS'). The move will significantly expand Kerry Logistics' coverage in Central Asia and the CIS, opening the door to potential markets with tremendous growth prospects. The partnership will see nine countries added to Kerry Logistics' global network. They include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Leveraging the booming trade between China and Europe, Kazakhstan, in particular, is expected to benefit most from the increasing transit cargo flow along the trade lanes. William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are very excited about this joint venture, which is part of our development strategy to tap into the immense opportunities from the Belt and Road Initiative. The new partnership will allow the two groups to leverage each other's competitive strengths and provide new options and cost-efficient multimodal solutions to our customers with greater flexibility and access to the strongest network in Asia." "While we will continue to develop an overland transportation network for road, rail and multimodal freight services from China to Central Asia and Europe, we will also build upon our expertise in project logistics within our global network to exploit new business opportunities," added William Ma. The move came at the heels of Kerry Logistics' launch of its rail freight operations between China and Europe. The Group was the market pioneer to complete the first westbound charter freight from Yiwu, Eastern China to Madrid, Spain in August 2016; while the first UK-China eastbound freight train from London to Yiwu commenced its journey in April 2017. -End- *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. *About Globalink Logistics DWC LLC* Established in 1994, Globalink is one of the leading international freight forwarding, project logistics management and relocation companies delivering cost-effective solutions throughout the CIS and the Middle East. Operating in 10 countries and 18 cities in the region, Globalink is one of the most comprehensive service providers and the preferred suppliers for various Fortune 500 companies. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XIRKSQFYCH [1] Document title: KL Expands Multimodal Freight Network in CIS-E (13June2017) Final 13/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3751eb43d6c95477ec2d7803f04b474d&application_id=582527&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

