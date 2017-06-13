MARYVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Seeking a leading edge PR firm in Maryville, Tennessee? Whether your company needs help generating publicity for a franchise's Ripley's Believe It or Not event or would benefit from generating positive PR publicity for a business-to-business (B2B) home service company that installs solar, saves money with home energy audits or offers HVAC tune-up services to help homeowners save money on monthly energy bills, Front Page PR can provide a cost-effective, turnkey growth-hacking marketing program for around $5,000+tax per month.

Front Page PR's team of marketing experts can help growing companies write press releases, develop online press rooms, build social media networks, plan digital advertising programs, write search engine optimized blog pages for content marketing, generate precise databases of vertical B2B media contacts, write effective media pitches, build media relationships for the management team, find trade show panels discussion for subject matter experts to speak at and harvest email addresses for carefully-tailored email marketing programs.

Front Page PR offers an excellent price for a full portfolio marketing services that is hard to beat and represents one of the most cost-effective deals in the B2B marketing industry.

"One of the most challenging decisions that most small companies face is hiring their first marketing consulting firm," said Robert Hoskins, Front Page PR's Director of PR and Media Relations. "Regardless of whether it's a small startup seeking to gain market traction, a small business that wants to expand their existing business operations or a large corporation that is seeking merger and acquisition partners, our team of seasoned media relations experts can help any business move mountains with words and sway public persuasion with positive trade publication and business media interviews."

"The average rate that most PR firms charge clients is $10,000 to $20,000 per month or $60,000 to $240,000 per year. The metric or question that all firms need to measure when evaluating their PR/media relations budget is, 'Is my PR firm capable of generating at least $1 of media publicity for every $1 spent on their PR consulting fees?'" Hoskins continued. "With that said, if a company can find a PR firm that can generate a 300% return-on-investment (ROI) for a budget of $60,000 per year, that's equivalent to hiring three professional, seasoned marketing professionals, and/or receiving a minimum of $300,000 in positive, credible media exposure. Not many firms can deliver on this expectation, but our team can."

Have an interest in learning more? Please give Front Page PR a call at (512) 627-6622 to learn more and to receive a free 30-minute review of your website, your social media credentials and an off-the-cuff review of what first steps might be taken to generate more website traffic, produce more business leads and how to help your sales team close deals on more new business.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3147859



Contact:

Robert Hoskins

Front Page PR

(512) 627-6622

Email Contact



