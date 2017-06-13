Regulatory News:

With a platform designed specifically for tenants in G La Galerie centers, La Galerie des Services offers a dedicated space to meet the operational needs of retailers and their brands. It consolidates all the tools available, combined with a range of exclusive new services.

With the G La Galerie single brand, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has chosen proximity as a core focus for its shopping centers, while positioning itself as an outstanding partner for its tenant retailers. By deploying innovative, efficient and effective tools and services, Mercialys is able to support its retailers and their brands each day. Its mission is to help them operate and develop their business, through a range of carefully thought out services that are closely aligned with their operational needs. Today, Mercialys is taking this to the next level and creating an ecosystem that brings together all the tools available to retailers in one dedicated, fully secure platform.

FIVE CORE OPERATIONAL FEATURES

Designed as an operational tool, this intuitive platform offers an ergonomic, easy-to-use interface, with all the services organized around five key features:

CONSULT

A document base that groups together all the useful information you might need: shopping center opening times, map, delivery conditions, safety and security procedures, etc.

EXCHANGE

The reporting of sales figures online each month also makes it possible to share data on G La Galerie's commercial performances.

COMMUNICATE

Simplified access to the shared G La Galerie communications tools for managing your job offers and your store's information, while further strengthening your visibility within the shopping center.

LOYALTY

With the "Challenge Fidélité" loyalty challenge app and the competitions, retailers can build strong links with G La Galerie's loyal customers.

DEVELOP

Solutions for developing your business beyond your store's physical limits by exploring new forms of contact with e-commerce (Cdiscount marketplace) and pop-up retail.

BUSINESS-BOOSTING SOLUTIONS

With this unique interface and its innovative services, La Galerie des Services offers a range of efficient solutions for Mercialys retailers to manage their business more effectively, establish more extensive relations with their customers and even accelerate their development. With this new platform, Mercialys is looking to build more fluid and stronger trust-based relationships with tenant retailers, committed to serving their expectations and their needs.

La Galerie des Services is already operational and its range of benefits are open to Mercialys' partner retailers

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2016, Mercialys' property portfolio comprised 2,229 leases, with an annualized rental value of Euro 181.9 million.

At December 31, 2016, Mercialys owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2016, there were 92,049,169 Mercialys shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets.

These forward-looking statements are subject by definition to certain identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results forecast in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding specific risk factors that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys gives no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, or to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

