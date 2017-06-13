

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday unveiled new solutions that are purpose built for industrial assets, environments and operations at Minds + Machines Europe 2017.



GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the industrial service model of the future that combines the power of ServiceMax, its cloud-based field service management solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio to transform service operations, reduce cost and eliminate unplanned downtime.



Available in late 2017, the combination of ServiceMax + APM will enable industrial companies to transform how they predict, manage and service the entire asset lifecycle.



Further, GE Ventures launched Avitas Systems, a new data-driven company that will use predictive data analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver advanced inspection services to the oil and gas, transportation and energy industries.



GE also announced a suite of new industrial applications, solutions and partnerships to help companies take advantage of the Industrial Internet. The solutions build on GE's expansive suite of Predix-powered tools and applications purpose-built for the Industrial Internet.



According to the firm, these solutions and deployments advance its vision for the Industrial Internet with a portfolio designed to accelerate customers' transformation journeys and create new paths to growth for customers of every size and scale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX