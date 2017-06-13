Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to help The Port of Virginia reduce fuel consumption and emissions with repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JUNE 2017 AT 11.30 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal with The Port of Virginia in the US for sixteen hybrid shuttle carriers. The new units will be delivered to the Virginia International Gateway container terminal. The order, with a value of approximately EUR 13 million, was booked in Cargotec's 2017 second quarter intake, and includes an option for a further 40 units.

Virginia International Gateway (VIG) terminal, located along the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, is operated by Virginia International Terminals LLC and under lease to Virginia Port Authority (VPA), which markets itself as The Port of Virginia, the fifth largest port in the USA. VIG has been operating three Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. Their superior performance in terms of fuel consumption and emissions, as well as engine noise levels, was one of the key drivers behind this new order, together with Kalmar's proven track record in automation-ready horizontal transport solutions. Furthermore, Kalmar provides VIG with support and servicing through a dedicated local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive local inventory of off-the-shelf parts.

Testing performed by VIG and Kalmar over more than two years on the three hybrid machines already operating at VIG has demonstrated a significantly improved total return on investment compared with conventional diesel-electric machines. The Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers consume almost 40% less fuel than comparable diesel-electric machines and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 50 tons per year per machine.

Rich Ceci, Senior Vice President, Technology and Projects for the Port Of Virginia, says: "Kalmar's proven track record of on-time turnkey delivery and excellent local support and servicing, together with the outstanding performance of our existing Kalmar machines, were significant factors in our decision to place the order. Our hybrid shuttle carriers have already helped us achieve significant cost savings and emission reductions without compromising productivity."

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar, says: "We are very proud to be able to continue to help VIG increase their container-handling capacity while furthering their commitment to environmental values. This new order is a natural continuation of our strong relationship and demonstrates the value that customers place on reliable equipment backed up by world-class local support."

"Our local Virginia based service team has gone beyond expectations to provide technical training and support for VIG's technical staff and on their existing shuttle carrier fleet," adds Troy Thompson, Vice President, Ports and Terminals, Americas at Kalmar.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com (http://www.kalmarglobal.com/)

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com/)





Image: Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carrier at The Port of Virginia (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2112805/803631.jpg)



