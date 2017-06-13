

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.K. consumer and producer prices for May and house price index for April. Inflation is seen unchanged at 2.7 percent in May. Economists forecast output prices to climb 3.6 percent annually, the same pace of growth as seen in April.



Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the Swiss franc.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8828 against the euro, 1.2286 against the Swiss franc, 1.2707 against the U.S. dollar and 140.02 against the yen.



