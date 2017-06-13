Trifast plc - Preliminary Results for the Year-ended 31 March, 2017

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trifastplc (LSE Premium Listing: Ticker: TRI), leading international specialists in the engineering, manufacturing and distribution of high quality, industrial fastenings to major global assembly industries announces Preliminary results for the year ended 31 March, 2017:

'Moving forward with growth'

"Our FY2017 trading performance across the business has delivered another record breaking financial year

with results, ahead of our expectations. Dividend for the year is 3.50p per share, an increase of 25.0%," says MarkBelton, CEO, Trifast plc.

KEY FINANCIALS

Year ended Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 31 March Change Change Continuing operations 2017 at CER 2017 at AER 2016 CER[*] AER^ Total Group revenue GBP172.6m GBP186.5m GBP161.4m +7.0% +15.6% Gross profit % 31.1% 31.1% 29.7% +140bps +140bps Underlying operating profit* GBP18.6m GBP21.0m GBP16.8m +10.9% +25.2% Operating profit GBP15.6m GBP17.9m GBP13.9m +12.5% +28.8% Underlying profit before tax* GBP18.1m GBP20.5m GBP16.0m +13.2% +28.1% Profit before tax GBP15.1m GBP17.3m GBP13.1m +15.4% +32.6% Underlying diluted earnings per share* 11.28p 12.82p 9.99p +12.9% +28.3% Diluted earnings per share 8.97p 10.40p 8.50p +5.5% +22.4% Dividend: - final proposed 2.50p 2.00p +25.0% - interim 1.00p 0.80p +25.0% - total for the year 3.50p 2.80p +25.0% Net debt GBP6.4m GBP16.0m -GBP9.6m Return on capital employed (ROCE)* 19.9% 18.5% +140bps *Before separately disclosed items (see note 2) [*]Constant exchange rate (CER) ^Actual exchange rate (AER)

Total revenue increase of 7.0% at Constant Exchange Rate (CER), 15.6% at Actual Exchange Rate (AER)

Revenue to multinational OEMs up 10.0% at CER

At 31.1%, gross margin exceeds 30.0% for the first time in our history

Underlying profit before tax increases by 13.2% at CER, 28.1% at AER

Significant FX tailwinds add £2.4m to underlying profit before tax

Ongoing investment for growth in our sales and operations around the world

TR España - a base to grow from in one of Europe's most vibrant economies

TR Kuhlmann continues to perform above expectations

Strong cash conversion reduces net debt to £6.4m (normalised £7.6m)

Capital investment of £2.9m increases our manufacturing capacity and capabilities, with more to follow

Total dividend of 3.50p, an increase of 25.0% on the prior year

"The current financial year has started well and, with a robust pipeline in place, there is no indication this will change. The additional investments we are making in our people across the world, including into our global and local sales teams, mean the Group is in a good position to move forward. There are, of course, some macroeconomic factors we cannot fully mitigate, including movements in foreign currency and the ongoing volatility in the raw materials markets, as well as the wider potential implications of Brexit on our business and the UK economy. However, taking the Group as a whole, with our geographical diversity, our balanced sector mix and our clear strategies for growth, we remain optimistic about the Group's prospects," says MarkBelton, CEO.

"I have had the absolute privilege in witnessing first the recovery, and now the ongoing underlying growth and development of what I regard as a uniquely dynamic, professional and caring organisation that has every reason to feel confident, but not in any way complacent, about its future prosperity," saysMalcolm Diamond MBE, Non-Executive Chairman.

