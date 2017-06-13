Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2017
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.06
|FR0010313833
|6786
|93.378
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.07
|FR0010313833
|10000
|93.039
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2017.06.08
|FR0010313833
|10000
|93.136
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|26,786
|93.161
