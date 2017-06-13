Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 June to 09 June 2017

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.06 FR0010313833 6786 93.378 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.07 FR0010313833 10000 93.039 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2017.06.08 FR0010313833 10000 93.136 XPAR TOTAL 26,786 93.161

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2016

