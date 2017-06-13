

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday despite weak overnight cues from Wall Street. While the yen held steady against the dollar ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, oil prices rose on reports that Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers.



Chinese shares eked out modest gains despite speculation that the People's Bank of China will likely raise short-term interest rates this week if the Fed raises rates as expected. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 13.87 points or 0.44 percent to 3,153.74 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 144 points or 0.56 percent at 25,852 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed marginally lower as a selloff in technology shares ebbed somewhat and the yen held steady ahead of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee later today to explain his role in the Russia investigation.



The Nikkei average ended down 9.83 points or 0.05 percent at 19,898.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.12 percent higher at 1,593.51. Toshiba, which is facing a fresh lawsuit over an accounting scandal, reversed early gains to close about 1 percent lower.



SoftBank declined 1.6 percent after it reached a broad agreement to merge its Indian e-commerce unit Snapdeal with rival Flipkart. Energy explorer Inpex advanced 1.7 percent after oil prices rose overnight.



Australian shares rallied as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 95 points or 1.67 percent to 5,772.80 after losing nearly 2 percent last week. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 86.30 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 5,801.80.



Financial and energy stocks were among the biggest gainers, while tech stocks paced the decliners after a selloff in Apple and other tech heavyweights pulled down U.S stocks for a second consecutive session on Monday. Shares of Ten Network and Bellamy's Australia went into a trading halt.



New Zealand shares ended flat in quiet trading, with Fletcher Building, Warehouse Group and Air New Zealand rising 2-3 percent while Xero lost 2.4 percent. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index inched up 7.34 points or 0.10 percent to 7,440.08.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.4 percent as tepid inflation and industrial output data helped spur hopes that the RBI will cut interest rates going forward.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted edged up 0.2 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as Apple led tech shares lower for the second day running on a day of little economic news. The Dow slid 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.



