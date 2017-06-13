Belgian insurer to use Guidewire software for operational efficiency and product innovation

Ethias SA, a Belgian public sector insurance company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that Ethias has chosen Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ as its platform for underwriting, policy administration, claims management, and billing. The insurer also selected Guidewire Client Data Management™, Guidewire Rating Management™, and Guidewire Reinsurance Management™. In addition, Ethias has selected Guidewire DataHub™ to support its enterprise-wide data management strategy.

Ethias is the main insurer for Belgium's public sector, founded on a culture of mutually beneficial relationships of trust for all stakeholders; policyholders, staff and shareholders. In selecting Guidewire InsuranceSuite, Ethias plans to maintain and further grow its market position, responding to current and future customer demand. It plans to implement Guidewire software over several phases, across each line of business.

"We were attracted by Guidewire's momentum in the Belgian market, as well as their implementation and upgrade track record," said Benoit Piret, Business Transformation Manager, Ethias. "Guidewire's comprehensive and mature solution can support us both now and into the future."

Guidewire Core and Data products will enable Ethias to:

Better understand and manage claims leakage, and reduce high risk claims;

Boost responsiveness by shortening time to market for enhanced and new products;

Increase efficiency throughout policy and claims life-cycles by automating routine tasks and streamlining processes; and

Leverage digitalisation and multi-channel capabilities.

"Our strategic plan is to simplify and streamline our underwriting, claims and billing processes, and the Guidewire platform will support us to this end," commented Benoit Piret, Business Transformation Manager, Ethias. "In addition, Guidewire technology will enable us to implement our digitalisation blueprint, to engage effectively with the IoT, and provide our customers with the products they want now and in the years to come."

"We are pleased to welcome Ethias as our latest Belgian customer," said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "Belgium is a significant market for us in Europe, and the experience with Ethias so far has helped us deepen our knowledge of the local general insurance market, as well as strengthen our local network of expert partner consultants. We look forward to supporting Ethias as they continue to develop and innovate their products and services in response to customer need."

About Ethias SA

Ethias is a Life and Non-life insurer committed to engage in a mutually profitable relationship with public institutions, civil servants, corporate and related retail client segments.

Ethias provides premium value-for-money products and services generating sustainable profits while leveraging its core values of humanism, ethics, commitment and proximity. For more information, please visit www.ethias.be.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005108/en/

Contacts:

Ethias

Benoit Rigo, 32 (0)4 220 39 40

Press Officer

benoit.rigo@ethias.be

Lieve Ketelslegers, 32 (0)11 28 20 11

Press Officer

lieve.ketelslegers@ethias.be

or

onechocolate Communications

Daniel Couzens, +44(0)20 7437 0227

guidewire@onechocolatecomms.co.uk

or

Guidewire Software (UK) Ltd

Louise Bradley, +44 (0)7474 837 860

PR Communications EMEA

lbradley@guidewire.com