

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 12-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,613,832.23 10.8251



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,708,066.06 14.6097



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 792,007.61 17.5409



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,614,567.14 16.8194



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 12/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,751,252.08 10.0019



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 24,005,251.21 10.0022



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,648,950.99 13.3274



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,147.97 14.1499



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,208,898.20 16.8841



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,594,934.85 17.0376



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,666,345.76 11.9016



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,019,683.52 17.8635



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,229,750.80 19.357



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,427,761.43 17.7951



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,555,738.40 14.6768



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 311,607.13 14.8384



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,319,619.61 15.899



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,340,486.04 18.6179



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,320,541.69 16.4577



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,497,404.98 10.713



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,301,444.89 18.5894



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,435.81 18.8397



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,719,947.33 18.8798



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 12/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,246,708.29 17.3158



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,246,565.88 17.315



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,222,219.23 13.8889



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,360,021.14 17.7926



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,149,973.81 15.2246



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,209,630.59 10.3492



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,287,799.26 18.3765



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,881,993.70 15.1895



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,653.08 16.1769



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,714,977.73 5.8316



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,741,998.39 18.8878



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,043,602.87 16.0554



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 925,814.56 14.2433



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,599,891.04 17.8075



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,835.10 18.8647



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,701,525.33 18.9822



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,761,621.14 19.5183



