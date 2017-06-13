Fractal Analytics Appoints Fran Slavich as Chief Sales Officer

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fractal Analytics (http://www.fractalanalytics.com), a pure play provider of analytics & AI, today announced that Fran Slavich has joined Fractal's executive team as the Chief Sales Officer. Fran will be based in New Jersey and will look to initiate and strengthen client relationships and drive accelerated growth.

Fran brings more than 20 years of sales and consulting experience across industries with companies such as SAS Institute and Genpact.

"Clients are increasingly looking to AI & analytics to transform their business - accelerate growth, enhance productivity and dramatically increase the pace of innovation," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal Analytics. "Fran's leadership will help us in forging client relationships and play an important role in this transformation our clients are seeking."

"I am incredibly excited to join Fractal's leadership team and nurture client relationships that produce market leading growth," said Fran. "Fractal has the right culture, leading-edge analytics know-how, and industry expertise to lead clients on the transformation journey of improving their strategic, tactical and operational decision-making across the organization."

About Fractal Analytics

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics & AI to the decision-making process.

Fractal Analytics has presence across 12 global locations, including the United States, UK and India, and has been recently featured as a 'Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI)' company by Forbes. Fractal has also been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to watch' by Gartner.