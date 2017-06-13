EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.6.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 14.6.2017



70 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 14.6.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 13.6.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.6.2017



70 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.6.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634992