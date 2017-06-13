

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta and Bank of America withdrew their sponsorship for a New York City production of Julius Caesar for featuring a titular character who wears a Donald Trump-like costume and gets assassinated.



The New York Public Theater's production of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar features Trump-esque version of the doomed Roman statesman. In the play, which was part of the summer's Free Shakespeare in the Park, Caesar is said to be a businessman known for his petulant personality, fancy suits and blondish hair with orange overtones, while his wife, Calpurnia, has a Slavic accent, much like first lady Melania Trump.



The production has faced severe criticism in recent days, with right-leaning media outlets condemning the portrayal as vile and immoral. President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. in a tweet questioned whether the work was taxpayer-funded.



Delta reportedly said, 'No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer's Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines' values... Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately.'



Bank of America also terminated the support for the production. The company reportedly said, 'The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.'



As per The Times review, the play takes onstage Trump-trolling to a startling new level.



The production, which has been in previews since May 23, opened Monday night.



