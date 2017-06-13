Freeze Tag Launches Garfield GO Augmented Reality Treasure Hunting Game

New Game Similar to Pokemon GO but with Garfield

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, today announced that its new Garfield GO, a free-to-play, augmented reality treasure hunting game, is now available on Apple's App Store (iOS) and Google's Play Store (Android) in the United States, Canada and Australia. In the coming months, Garfield GO will be available in many countries around the world.

"Garfield GO is the first augmented reality, location-based game that features the iconic Garfield cat character," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "With millions of treasure locations and real money prizes to find, we think players of all ages are going to love playing Garfield GO"

In Garfield GO, players search for hidden treasures in their own neighborhood. With the help of 3D Garfield, players can discover coins in the map view, which reflects their surroundings. Once a coin is identified, players enter "Augmented Reality" mode to search for the exact location of the treasure. Only Garfield knows where the goodies are hidden, but he won't work for free. First, he has to be fed one of his favorite foods: donut, pizza, cake or lasagna. After you toss some food to Garfield, he will happily locate the treasure chest for you.

"It's so like Garfield to ask for food before he'll find the treasure," said Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield the cat, "He'll do anything for lasagna."

Freeze Tag outlined many features packed into Garfield GO that set the game apart from other augmented reality treasure hunting games:

• Millions of locations to find treasure

• Real money prizes can be found from partners like Amazon, Starbucks, Best Buy, Domino's Pizza and more

• Hundreds of Garfield comic strip pieces to be found

• Over 100 badges to mark your achievements

• Funny hats to change up and customize Garfield's appearance

• Fun memory-based mini-games you can play to earn free food to feed Garfield

• Hilarious Garfield animations, voice recordings, sound effects and music

WHAT IS AUGMENTED REALITY OR AR?

Augmented reality is a new technology that allows for you to experience parts of the game in the real world! While playing Garfield GO, you can use your phone's camera to look around and find Garfield pointing to a chest on the sidewalk or in a park. You could find him standing on your desk, sitting on a friend's lap or even hanging out next to one of your pets! You'll never know where Garfield will turn up next!

The Garfield GO! mobile game is the first collaboration between Freeze Tag and strategic partner, Munzee the next generation in global scavenger hunt games. To learn more about Munzee, go to www.munzee.com.

About GARFIELD

GARFIELD was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, GARFIELD is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. GARFIELD was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip ever, appearing in 2100 newspapers. The strip, distributed by Universal Press, is read by over 220 million people each day and is translated into 42 languages.

About MUNZEE Inc.

With almost 6 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players, Munzee is a social platform that blends gamification, geolocation and marketing elements into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world. Utilizing QR code and GPS technology, Munzee is able to validate a persons location and provide them points to level up in the various Munzee mobile applications. The Munzee suite of applications includes Munzee, our flagship product, Eventzee, a photo scavenger hunt useful for corporate training and trade shows, and WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile social games that are fun and engaging for all ages. Based on a free-to-play business model that has propelled games like Pokemon Go and Candy Crush Saga to worldwide success, we employ state-of-the-art data analytics and proprietary technology to dynamically optimize the gaming experience for revenue generation. Players can download and enjoy our games for free, or they can purchase virtual items and additional features within the game to increase the fun factor. Our games encourage players to compete and engage with their friends on major social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Founded by gaming industry veterans, Freeze Tag has launched several successful mobile games including the number one hit series Victorian Mysteries and Unsolved Mystery Club, as well as digital entertainment like Etch A Sketch. Freeze Tag games have been downloaded millions of times on the Apple, Amazon and Google app stores.

