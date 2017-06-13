

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 21.7 in June from 20.6 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1210 against the greenback, 123.50 against the yen, 1.0840 against the franc and 0.8829 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



