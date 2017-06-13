Procurement experts Efficio have been ranked 26 in this year's Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

The league table ranks Britain's mid-market private companies by fastest-growing international sales based on the last two years of accounts.

Efficio achieved revenue growth of 65% in the two-year period to June 2016, with overseas sales of £18.9 million and total sales of £38.3 million.

Jens Pedersen, CEO of Efficio, said: "It's an honour to have been ranked so highly in this year's list, alongside some of Britain's top-performing private companies. Our international expansion is well underway, with regional hubs in New York and Germany and plans to open new offices in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh later this year, further increasing the number and scope of our global client assignments. But it's our exceptional team of consultants representing more than 40 nationalities and working together as one global team who are the hallmark of our success and enable us to realise our international ambitions."

Efficio was also named among Europe's fastest-growing companies in a special report published by the Financial Times in April.

About Efficio

Efficio are procurement experts, helping clients to identify, deliver and sustain improvement opportunities. Our international team combines unparalleled procurement expertise and industry experience with a unique blend of intellectual capital and technology to deliver results and advance our clients' procurement capability.

Our service offering includes a range of deployment models, from focused consulting engagements to long-term managed services, all facilitated and powered by our eFlow procurement technology.

Efficio supports blue chip multinationals, private equity companies and SME clients around the world to deliver increased value from procurement.

We are headquartered in London, with offices in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Middle East, Switzerland and the USA. For further information about Efficio, please see www.efficioconsulting.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170613005649/en/

Contacts:

Efficio

Layisha Laypang

PR Communications Manager

+44 (0) 20 3908 4063

layisha.laypang@efficioconsulting.com