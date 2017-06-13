sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Introduction

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2016 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Government for the year 2016

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2016, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Government 2016[1]

Summary Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Countries
Europe
Bulgaria---5,462,488157,339-5,619,827
Denmark-108,483,188----108,483,188
Germany--1,054,411-----1,054,411
Greenland----200,000-200,000
Ireland----858,0482,410,1143,268,162
Italy--1,627,54464,755,012---63,127,468
Norway2,059,094,010472,430,809--380,317-2,531,905,135
United Kingdom--142,467,814--8,166,012--134,301,802
Asia
Brunei Darussalam-41,179,126--1,708,238-42,887,364
China4,067,561-306,130-1,255,091-5,628,782
India303,826,39017,472,31852,308,931---373,607,640
Iraq1,585,085,52728,958,825----1,614,044,352
Kazakhstan-178,635,070---- 178,635,070
Malaysia2,153,529,250-6,649,702490,841,325-35,000,477-2,672,721,349
Oman-1,078,124,751----1,078,124,751
Philippines359,057,25573,076,567----432,133,822
Qatar339,671,291479,085,422--18,163,102-836,919,815
Thailand -98,630,88780,091,814--- 178,722,701
Oceania
Australia -21,735,05485,375,870 -14,880,78210,179,483132,171,190
New Zealand -38,430,41230,556,373 - - -68,986,785
Africa
Egypt -111,072,517 - - - -111,072,517
Gabon148,746,651 -56,540,463 -2,707,44711,719,358219,713,918
Nigeria2,172,116,0901,180,024,370160,713,620 -125,386,960 -3,638,241,040
Tanzania - - - -494,752 - 494,752
Tunisia -9,292,05413,764,291 - - - 23,056,345
North America
Canada -949,84054,602,112 -19,711,782 -75,263,733
USA --254,076,804374,777,662 -58,590,352 -179,291,210
South America
Argentina-1,715,3727,110,7035,000,0001,358,129-15,184,204
Bolivia-15,084,751--1,211,913-16,296,664
Brazil--560,021,003-2,476,344-562,497,347
Trinidad and Tobago24,190,171-1,672,836-5,672,331-31,535,338
Total9,149,384,1963,548,505,0592,033,438,14410,462,488298,379,41424,308,95515,064,478,257



Bulgaria
Governments Report (in USD)


Governments		Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

MINISTRY OF ENERGY
OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA		-- 5,462,488157,339-5,619,827
Total---5,462,488157,339-5,619,827
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

SILISTAR		---5,462,488157,339-5,619,827
Total---5,462,488157,339-5,619,827

Denmark
Governments Report (in USD)


Governments		Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

DANISH ENERGY AGENCY 		--3,454,326-----3,454,326

TAX AUTHORITIES		- 111,937,514---- 111,937,514
Total-108,483,188----108,483,188
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Entity Level Payment

SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V.		-108,483,188----108,483,188
Total-108,483,188----108,483,188

Germany
Governments Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Governments

TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG 		--1,054,411-----1,054,411
Total--1,054,411-----1,054,411
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Entity level payment

SHELL ERDGAS BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT mbH		--1,054,411-----1,054,411
Total--1,054,411-----1,054,411

Greenland
Governments Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Governments

AATSITASSARSIORNERMUT PISORTAQ		---- 200,000- 200,000
Total----200,000-200,000
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BAFFIN BAY		---- 200,000- 200,000
Total----200,000-200,000

Ireland
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS		----215,009-215,009

MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL		-----2,410,1142,410,114

COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION		----643,039-643,039
Total----858,0482,410,1143,268,162
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

CORRIB PROJECT		----858,0482,410,1143,268,162
Total----858,0482,410,1143,268,162

Italy
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

BASILICATA REGION (VDA)		38,529,23238,529,232

CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY		--1,087,884---1,087,884

GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY		--621,648---621,648

MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY		--155,412---155,412

MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY		--466,236---466,236

MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY		--155,412---155,412

TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO		--1,627,54419,426,504---17,798,960

VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY		4,312,6844,312,684
Total--1,627,54464,755,012---63,127,468
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET		--64,755,012---64,755,012
Entity level payment

SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA		--1,627,544-----1,627,544
Total--1,627,54464,755,012---63,127,468

Norway
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

STATOIL ASA		770,153,020 [A]-----770,153,020

OLJEDIREKTORATET		------

DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET		----380,317-380,317

PETORO AS		1,288,940,990 [B]-----1,288,940,990

SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP		-472,957,729----472,957,729

SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA		--526,920-----526,920
Total2,059,094,010472,430,809--380,317-2,531,905,135
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN		2,059,094,010 [C]---380,317-2,059,474,327
Entity level payment

A/S NORSKE SHELL		-898,670,224----898,670,224

BG NORGE LIMITED		--426,239,415-----426,239,415
Total2,059,094,010472,430,809--380,317-2,531,905,135

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 770,153,020 for 28,356 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,288,940,990 for 44,937 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,059,094,010 for 73,293 KBOE valued at market price

United Kingdom
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE		----8,166,012-8,166,012

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS 		--142,467,814-----142,467,814
Total--142,467,814--8,166,012--134,301,802
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

ONEGAS WEST		--5,878,447--589,679--5,288,768

UK OFFSHORE OPERATED		-2,231,753--670,581-2,902,335

UK OFFSHORE NON
OPERATED		--15,452,707--881,379--14,571,328

BRENT AND OTHER
NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS		--115,629,554-----115,629,554

UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS		----653,372-653,372
Entity level payment

SHELL U.K. LIMITED		--104,599,060--5,371,001--99,228,058

BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED		-96,860,200----96,860,200
Total--142,467,814--8,166,012--134,301,802

Brunei Darussalam
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM		-41,179,126--1,408,238-42,587,364

BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY		----300,000-300,000
Total-41,179,126--1,708,238-42,887,364
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS		-42,321,495--1,708,238-44,029,733
Entity level payment

SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED		--1,142,369-----1,142,369
Total-41,179,126--1,708,238-42,887,364

China
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION		4,067,561 [A]-----4,067,561

CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORAION		----1,255,091-1,255,091

SICHUAN PROVINCIAL OFFICE OF STATE ADMINISTRATION OF TAXATION		--306,130 [B]---306,130
Total4,067,561-306,130-1,255,091-5,628,782
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG		4,067,561 [A]-306,130 [B]---4,373,691

YINGGEHAI		----1,255,091-1,255,091
Total4,067,561-306,130-1,255,091-5,628,782

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 4,065,556 for 157 KBOE valued at government selling price and $ 2,005 for 62 BOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 306,130 for 11 KBOE valued at government selling price.

India
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

OIL & NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD.		268,169,387 [A]-----268,169,387

PAY & ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS		35,657,003-40,961,782---76,618,786

CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS		--11,347,149---11,347,149

INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT		-17,472,318----17,472,318
Total303,826,39017,472,31852,308,931---373,607,640
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

PANNA MUKTA		303,374,899 [B]-52,308,931---355,683,830

TAPTI		451,491 [C]-----451,491
Entity level payment

BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED		-17,472,318----17,472,318
Total303,826,39017,472,31852,308,931---373,607,640

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 268,169,387 for 13,701 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 267,717,896 for 13,682 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 451,491 for 19 KBOE valued at market price.

Iraq
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

SOUTH OIL COMPANY		1,585,085,527 [A]28,958,825 [B]----1,614,044,352
Total1,585,085,52728,958,825----1,614,044,352
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

MAJNOON		1,585,085,527 [A]18,609,325 [C]----1,603,694,852

WEST QURNA		-10,349,500 [D]----10,349,500
Total1,585,085,52728,958,825----1,614,044,352

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,585,085,527 for 46,140 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 28,958,825 for 1,074 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 18,609,325 for 773 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 10,349,500 for 301 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

STATE REVENUE COMMITTEE OF THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE		-178,635,070----178,635,070
Total-178,635,070----178,635,070
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

KARACHAGANAK		-178,635,070----178,635,070
Total-178,635,070----178,635,070

Malaysia
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD		1,140,170,819 [A]-28,304,472-35,000,477-1,203,475,768

MALAYSIA FEDERAL & STATE GOVERNMENT		--462,536,853 [B]---462,536,853

PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)		1,013,358,430 [C]-21,450,474----991,907,956

KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI		-14,800,772----14,800,772
Total2,153,529,250-6,649,702490,841,325-35,000,477-2,672,721,349

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 730,443,767 for 55,755 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 409,727,053 for 9,353 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 267,664,733 for 5,766 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 487,105,291 for 37,092 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 526,253,139 for 11,305 KBOE valued at market price.

Malaysia
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL		620,367,389 [A]25,743,263226,484,895 [B]---872,595,547

SARAWAK OIL AND GAS		1,533,161,861 [C]-33,499,092263,891,103 [D]-35,000,477-1,798,554,348
SABAH GAS NON OPERATED--465,328---465,328
Entity level payment

SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED		-249,965----249,965

SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC		-344,073----344,073

SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD		-288,058----288,058

SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.		-224,031---224,031
Total2,153,529,250-6,649,702490,841,325-35,000,477-2,672,721,349

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 620,367,389 for 12,923 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 217,942,482 for 4,552 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,217,549,058 for 92,847 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 315,612,803 for 7,735 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 49,722,251 for 1,214 KBOE valued at market price.

Oman
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE		-1,078,124,751 [A]----1,078,124,751
Total-1,078,124,751----1,078,124,751
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BLOCK 6 CONCESSION		-1,056,326,831----1,056,326,831

MUKHAIZNA PSC		-21,797,920 [A]----21,797,920
Total-1,078,124,751----1,078,124,751

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 21,797,920 for 628 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Philippines
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION		75,576,825-----75,576,825

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE		-73,076,567----73,076,567

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY		283,480,430-----283,480,430
Total359,057,25573,076,567----432,133,822
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS		359,057,25573,076,567----432,133,822
Total359,057,25573,076,567----432,133,822

Qatar
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY		----18,163,102-18,163,102

QATAR PETROLEUM		339,671,291479,085,422----818,756,713
Total339,671,291479,085,422--18,163,102-836,919,815
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

PEARL GTL		339,671,291479,085,422--18,163,102-836,919,815
Total339,671,291479,085,422--18,163,102-836,919,815

Thailand
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS		--59,639,279---59,639,279

REVENUE DEPARTMENT		-98,630,887----98,630,887
MINISTRY OF ENERGY--20,452,535---20,452,535
Total-98,630,88780,091,814---178,722,701
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BONGKOT		-98,630,88780,091,814---178,722,701
Total-98,630,88780,091,814---178,722,701

Australia
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM		----2,299,499-2,299,499

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY		--82,553,608-401,621-82,955,229

AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE		-21,735,054----21,735,054

BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL		----116,832-116,832

WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL		----8,784,83510,035,11218,819,946

OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE COLLECTION		--2,822,262---2,822,262

MARANOA REGIONAL COUNCIL		-----144,372144,372

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES & MINERALS		----3,277,997-3,277,997
Total-21,735,05485,375,870-14,880,78210,179,483132,171,190
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

PRELUDE		----2,299,499-2,299,499

NORTH WEST SHELF		--82,553,608---82,553,608

AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS		----401,621-401,621

QGC PROJECT		--2,822,262-12,179,66310,179,48325,181,408
Entity level payment

Shell Australia Pty Ltd		-21,735,054----21,735,054
Total-21,735,05485,375,870-14,880,78210,179,483132,171,190

New Zealand
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION		--30,556,373---30,556,373

INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT		-38,430,412----38,430,412
Total-38,430,41230,556,373---68,986,785
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

POHOKURA		--29,784,349---29,784,349

MAUI		--226,145---226,145

KAPUNI		--545,879---545,879
Entity level payment

SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED		-38,430,412----38,430,412
Total-38,430,41230,556,373---68,986,785

Egypt
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY		-111,072,517----111,072,517
Total-111,072,517----111,072,517
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BADR EL-DIN (BED)		-32,930,653---32,930,653

EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION		28,429,39628,429,396

NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)		-18,121,619----18,121,619

OBAIYED		-31,590,848----31,590,848
Total-111,072,517----111,072,517

Gabon
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON		408,753-56,540,463-2,707,447-59,656,663

GABON OIL COMPANY		148,337,898 [A]-----148,337,898

COMMUNE DE GAMBA		-----11,719,35811,719,358
Total148,746,651-56,540,463-2,707,44711,719,358219,713,918
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

GABON EXPLORATION		----372,670-372,670

GABON NORTH EAST		92,842,854 [B]-29,186,643-1,352,056-123,381,553

GABON CENTRAL 		55,205,834 [C]-17,046,081-608,048-72,859,964

GABON SOUTH		697,962 [D]-10,307,740-374,67211,719,35823,099,732
Total148,746,651-56,540,463-2,707,44711,719,358219,713,918

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 148,337,898 for 3,549 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 92,842,854 for 2,243 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 55,205,834 for 1,298 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 289,209 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.

Nigeria
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION		2,172,116,090 [A]-----2,172,116,090

NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION		----125,147,780-125,147,780

DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES		--160,713,620 [B]-239,180-160,952,800

FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE		-1,180,024,370 [C]----1,180,024,370
Total2,172,116,0901,180,024,370160,713,620-125,386,960-3,638,241,040

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,172,116,090 for 92,844 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 366,991,070 for 7,873 KBOE valued at market price.

Nigeria
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

SPDC SHALLOW WATER		270,658,660 [A]-----270,658,660

SPDC WEST		111,157,140 [B]-----111,157,140

SPDC EAST		1,055,193,770 [C]-----1,055,193,770

PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)		735,106,520 [D]347,306,670 [E]32,501,960 [F]---1,114,915,150

PSC 1993 (OPL209)		-19,684,400 [G]----19,684,400
Entity level payment

THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED		-813,033,300128,211,660-125,386,960-1,066,631,920
Total2,172,116,0901,180,024,370160,713,620-125,386,960-3,638,241,040

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 270,658,660 for 6,267 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 111,157,140 for 2,977 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,055,193,770 for 67,300 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 735,106,520 for 16,299 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 347,306,670 for 7,512 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 19,684,400 for 360 KBOE valued at market price.

Tanzania
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT		----494,752-494,752
Total----494,752-494,752
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BLOCK 1 & 4		----494,752-494,752
Total----494,752-494,752

Tunisia
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES		--5,001,526 [A]---5,001,526

MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC		-9,292,0548,762,764---18,054,819
Total-9,292,05413,764,291---23,056,345
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

HASDRUBAL CONCESSION		--6,097,904 [B]---6,097,904

MISKAR CONCESSION		-9,292,0547,666,386 [C]---16,958,441
Total-9,292,05413,764,291---23,056,345

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,001,526 for 451 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,203,111 for 407 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,798,415 for 44 KBOE valued at market price.

Canada
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA		-750,136--11,978,975-12,729,111

MINISTER OF FINANCE		--220,099-609,100-829,199

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA		--9,801,591-145,799-9,947,390

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA		-199,70344,761,168---44,960,871

DUNCANS CARMON CREEK COMMUNITY		----1,768,138-1,768,138

MINISTRY OF EMPLOY. AND INVEST.		----729,336-729,336

ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION		---180,746 [A]----180,746

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW		----186,838-186,838

MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT		----169,069-169,069

MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST		----839,032-839,032

ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION		----2,097,480-2,097,480

CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE		----1,188,015-1,188,015
Total-949,84054,602,112-19,711,782-75,263,733

[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.

Canada
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

INSITU		--3,433,197-2,473,874-5,907,071

GROUNDBIRCH		--220,099-5,519,512-5,739,611

SABLE DEEPWATER		--7,665,001---7,665,001

GREATER DEEP BASIN		--32,626 [A]-4,725,639-4,758,265

FOOTHILLS		-199,7034,796,629-2,699,160-7,695,493

ATHABASCA OIL SANDS		--38,454,559-3,105,582-41,560,140
Entity level payment

SHELL CANADA LIMITED		--558,093-----558,093

BLACKROCK VENTURES INC.		-1,308,229----1,308,229

SHELL CANADA ENERGY		----1,188,015-1,188,015
Total-949,84054,602,112-19,711,782-75,263,733

[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.

United States of America (USA)
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE		--274,196,905-----274,196,905

STATE OF TEXAS		-13,541,71515,748,276---29,289,991

PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE		-1,542,000----1,542,000

NYC DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE		-228,970----228,970

OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE		--358,903,940-43,719,240-402,623,180

STATE OF NEW JERSEY		--345,383-----345,383

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA		--125,446-7,472,894-7,598,341

BOROUGH OF WELLSBORO		----762,270-762,270

PA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION		----725,000-725,000

SUSQUEHANNA RIVER BASIN COMMISSION		----178,893-178,893

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - DCNR		----213,323-213,323

THE BOROUGH OF ELKLAND		----216,183-216,183

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM		----1,255,641-1,255,641

UNIVERSITY LANDS		----3,600,400-3,600,400

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND		----203,100-203,100

LOUISIANA STATE REVENUE TAX DEPT		--2,308,388-----2,308,388

STATE OF WYOMING		-8,461,187----8,461,187

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF		--1,000,000-----1,000,000

DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS		----243,408-243,408
Total--254,076,804374,777,662-58,590,352-179,291,210

United States of America (USA)
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

ALASKA EXPLORATION		----2,146,600-2,146,600

GOM EXPLORATION		----41,816,048-41,816,048

APPALACHIA		--125,446-9,568,564-9,694,010

PERMIAN		-13,138,98015,748,276-5,059,141-33,946,397

NON CORE ASSETS		-6,152,799874,197---7,026,995

GOM (WEST)		--110,289,173---110,289,173

GOM (CENTRAL)		--247,740,570---247,740,570

UNCONVENTIONAL EMERGING BASINS		--66,354,976-----66,354,976
Entity level payment

SHELL OIL COMPANY		--93,125,253-----93,125,253

SHELL FRONTIER OIL & GAS INC.		--6,339,624-----6,339,624

SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC.		--208,931-----208,931

SHELL GULF OF MEXICO INC.		--2,973,581-----2,973,581

SCOGI G.P.		--345,383-----345,383

SWEPI LP		--21,348,241-----21,348,241

SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY		--1,000,000-----1,000,000

SHELL OFFSHORE INC.		--81,672,594-----81,672,594
Total--254,076,804374,777,662-58,590,352-179,291,210

Argentina
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN 		--1,902,153-1,358,129-3,260,282

GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.		---5,000,000--5,000,000

PROVINCIA DE SALTA		--5,208,550---5,208,550

AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA		-1,715,372----1,715,372
Total-1,715,3727,110,7035,000,0001,358,129-15,184,204
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS		--1,902,1535,000,0001,358,129-8,260,282

ACAMBUCO		--5,208,550---5,208,550
Entity level payment

O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A.		-1,715,372----1,715,372
Total-1,715,3727,110,7035,000,0001,358,129-15,184,204

Bolivia
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA		----1,211,913-1,211,913

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES		-15,084,751----15,084,751
Total-15,084,751--1,211,913-16,296,664
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

HUACARETA		----676,270-676,270

LA VERTIENTE		----535,643-535,643
Entity level payment

SHELL BOLIVIA CORPORATION		-15,084,751----15,084,751
Total-15,084,751--1,211,913--16,296,664

Brazil
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NA		----2,476,344-2,476,344

MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA		--560,021,003---560,021,003
Total--560,021,003-2,476,344-562,497,347
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BC-10		--22,075,321-827,743-22,903,064

BIJUPIRA & SALEMA		--13,844,232-371,751-14,215,983

BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS		----256,348-256,348

BARREIRINHAS		----779,034-779,034

BM-S-9 AND BM-S-11		--524,101,450---524,101,450
Entity level payment

Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda		----241,468-241,468
Total--560,021,003-2,476,344-562,497,347

Trinidad and Tobago
Governments Report (in USD)
GovernmentsProduction EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal

MINISTRY OF ENERGY & ENERGY AFFAIRS		24,190,171-1,672,836-5,672,331-31,535,338
Total24,190,171-1,672,836-5,672,331-31,535,338
Projects Report (in USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
Projects

BLOCK 5A AND E		1,550,225-----1,550,225

BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D		----2,329,066-2,329,066

BLOCK 6B		888,686---1,354,922-2,243,608

NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)		20,642,538---1,423,357-22,065,895

TT DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA		1,108,722-----1,108,722

CENTRAL BLOCK		--1,672,836-564,985-2,237,821
Total24,190,171-1,672,836-5,672,331-31,535,338

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ''Subsidiaries', "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Payments to governments

1 This Report is not corrected for rounding.


© 2017 PR Newswire