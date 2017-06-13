ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016
Introduction
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2016 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.
This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments
Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Government for the year 2016
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.
Production entitlements
These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2016, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.
Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
Report on Payments to Government 2016[1]
|Summary Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Countries
|Europe
|Bulgaria
|-
|-
|-
|5,462,488
|157,339
|-
|5,619,827
|Denmark
|-
|108,483,188
|-
|-
|-
|-
|108,483,188
|Germany
|-
|-1,054,411
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,054,411
|Greenland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|200,000
|Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|858,048
|2,410,114
|3,268,162
|Italy
|-
|-1,627,544
|64,755,012
|-
|-
|-
|63,127,468
|Norway
|2,059,094,010
|472,430,809
|-
|-
|380,317
|-
|2,531,905,135
|United Kingdom
|-
|-142,467,814
|-
|-
|8,166,012
|-
|-134,301,802
|Asia
|Brunei Darussalam
|-
|41,179,126
|-
|-
|1,708,238
|-
|42,887,364
|China
|4,067,561
|-
|306,130
|-
|1,255,091
|-
|5,628,782
|India
|303,826,390
|17,472,318
|52,308,931
|-
|-
|-
|373,607,640
|Iraq
|1,585,085,527
|28,958,825
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,614,044,352
|Kazakhstan
|-
|178,635,070
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,635,070
|Malaysia
|2,153,529,250
|-6,649,702
|490,841,325
|-
|35,000,477
|-
|2,672,721,349
|Oman
|-
|1,078,124,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,078,124,751
|Philippines
|359,057,255
|73,076,567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|432,133,822
|Qatar
|339,671,291
|479,085,422
|-
|-
|18,163,102
|-
|836,919,815
|Thailand
|-
|98,630,887
|80,091,814
|-
|-
|-
|178,722,701
|Oceania
|Australia
|-
|21,735,054
|85,375,870
|-
|14,880,782
|10,179,483
|132,171,190
|New Zealand
|-
|38,430,412
|30,556,373
|-
|-
|-
|68,986,785
|Africa
|Egypt
|-
|111,072,517
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,072,517
|Gabon
|148,746,651
|-
|56,540,463
|-
|2,707,447
|11,719,358
|219,713,918
|Nigeria
|2,172,116,090
|1,180,024,370
|160,713,620
|-
|125,386,960
|-
|3,638,241,040
|Tanzania
|-
|-
|-
|-
|494,752
|-
|494,752
|Tunisia
|-
|9,292,054
|13,764,291
|-
|-
|-
|23,056,345
|North America
|Canada
|-
|949,840
|54,602,112
|-
|19,711,782
|-
|75,263,733
|USA
|-
|-254,076,804
|374,777,662
|-
|58,590,352
|-
|179,291,210
|South America
|Argentina
|-
|1,715,372
|7,110,703
|5,000,000
|1,358,129
|-
|15,184,204
|Bolivia
|-
|15,084,751
|-
|-
|1,211,913
|-
|16,296,664
|Brazil
|-
|-
|560,021,003
|-
|2,476,344
|-
|562,497,347
|Trinidad and Tobago
|24,190,171
|-
|1,672,836
|-
|5,672,331
|-
|31,535,338
|Total
|9,149,384,196
|3,548,505,059
|2,033,438,144
|10,462,488
|298,379,414
|24,308,955
|15,064,478,257
Bulgaria
|Governments Report (in USD)
Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
MINISTRY OF ENERGY
OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
|-
|-
|5,462,488
|157,339
|-
|5,619,827
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|5,462,488
|157,339
|-
|5,619,827
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
SILISTAR
|-
|-
|-
|5,462,488
|157,339
|-
|5,619,827
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|5,462,488
|157,339
|-
|5,619,827
|Denmark
|Governments Report (in USD)
Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
DANISH ENERGY AGENCY
|-
|-3,454,326
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-3,454,326
TAX AUTHORITIES
|-
|111,937,514
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,937,514
|Total
|-
|108,483,188
|-
|-
|-
|-
|108,483,188
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity Level Payment
SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V.
|-
|108,483,188
|-
|-
|-
|-
|108,483,188
|Total
|-
|108,483,188
|-
|-
|-
|-
|108,483,188
|Germany
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG
|-
|-1,054,411
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,054,411
|Total
|-
|-1,054,411
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,054,411
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment
SHELL ERDGAS BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT mbH
|-
|-1,054,411
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,054,411
|Total
|-
|-1,054,411
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,054,411
|Greenland
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
AATSITASSARSIORNERMUT PISORTAQ
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|200,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|200,000
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BAFFIN BAY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|200,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|200,000
|Ireland
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|215,009
|-
|215,009
MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,410,114
|2,410,114
COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|643,039
|-
|643,039
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|858,048
|2,410,114
|3,268,162
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
CORRIB PROJECT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|858,048
|2,410,114
|3,268,162
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|858,048
|2,410,114
|3,268,162
|Italy
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
|38,529,232
|38,529,232
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|1,087,884
|-
|-
|-
|1,087,884
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|621,648
|-
|-
|-
|621,648
MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|155,412
|-
|-
|-
|155,412
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|466,236
|-
|-
|-
|466,236
MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|155,412
|-
|-
|-
|155,412
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|-
|-1,627,544
|19,426,504
|-
|-
|-
|17,798,960
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|4,312,684
|4,312,684
|Total
|-
|-1,627,544
|64,755,012
|-
|-
|-
|63,127,468
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
|-
|-
|64,755,012
|-
|-
|-
|64,755,012
|Entity level payment
SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA
|-
|-1,627,544
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,627,544
|Total
|-
|-1,627,544
|64,755,012
|-
|-
|-
|63,127,468
|Norway
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
STATOIL ASA
|770,153,020 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|770,153,020
OLJEDIREKTORATET
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET
|-
|-
|-
|-
|380,317
|-
|380,317
PETORO AS
|1,288,940,990 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,288,940,990
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
|-
|472,957,729
|-
|-
|-
|-
|472,957,729
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
|-
|-526,920
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-526,920
|Total
|2,059,094,010
|472,430,809
|-
|-
|380,317
|-
|2,531,905,135
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN
|2,059,094,010 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|380,317
|-
|2,059,474,327
|Entity level payment
A/S NORSKE SHELL
|-
|898,670,224
|-
|-
|-
|-
|898,670,224
BG NORGE LIMITED
|-
|-426,239,415
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-426,239,415
|Total
|2,059,094,010
|472,430,809
|-
|-
|380,317
|-
|2,531,905,135
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 770,153,020 for 28,356 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,288,940,990 for 44,937 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,059,094,010 for 73,293 KBOE valued at market price
|United Kingdom
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,166,012
|-
|8,166,012
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
|-
|-142,467,814
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-142,467,814
|Total
|-
|-142,467,814
|-
|-
|8,166,012
|-
|-134,301,802
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
ONEGAS WEST
|-
|-5,878,447
|-
|-
|589,679
|-
|-5,288,768
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
|-
|2,231,753
|-
|-
|670,581
|-
|2,902,335
UK OFFSHORE NON
OPERATED
|-
|-15,452,707
|-
|-
|881,379
|-
|-14,571,328
BRENT AND OTHER
NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|-
|-115,629,554
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-115,629,554
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|653,372
|-
|653,372
|Entity level payment
SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|-
|-104,599,060
|-
|-
|5,371,001
|-
|-99,228,058
BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED
|-
|96,860,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|96,860,200
|Total
|-
|-142,467,814
|-
|-
|8,166,012
|-
|-134,301,802
|Brunei Darussalam
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
|-
|41,179,126
|-
|-
|1,408,238
|-
|42,587,364
BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|300,000
|-
|300,000
|Total
|-
|41,179,126
|-
|-
|1,708,238
|-
|42,887,364
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS
|-
|42,321,495
|-
|-
|1,708,238
|-
|44,029,733
|Entity level payment
SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED
|-
|-1,142,369
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,142,369
|Total
|-
|41,179,126
|-
|-
|1,708,238
|-
|42,887,364
|China
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|4,067,561 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,067,561
CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORAION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,255,091
|-
|1,255,091
SICHUAN PROVINCIAL OFFICE OF STATE ADMINISTRATION OF TAXATION
|-
|-
|306,130 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|306,130
|Total
|4,067,561
|-
|306,130
|-
|1,255,091
|-
|5,628,782
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG
|4,067,561 [A]
|-
|306,130 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|4,373,691
YINGGEHAI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,255,091
|-
|1,255,091
|Total
|4,067,561
|-
|306,130
|-
|1,255,091
|-
|5,628,782
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 4,065,556 for 157 KBOE valued at government selling price and $ 2,005 for 62 BOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 306,130 for 11 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|India
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
OIL & NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD.
|268,169,387 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|268,169,387
PAY & ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
|35,657,003
|-
|40,961,782
|-
|-
|-
|76,618,786
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
|-
|-
|11,347,149
|-
|-
|-
|11,347,149
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
|-
|17,472,318
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,472,318
|Total
|303,826,390
|17,472,318
|52,308,931
|-
|-
|-
|373,607,640
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
PANNA MUKTA
|303,374,899 [B]
|-
|52,308,931
|-
|-
|-
|355,683,830
TAPTI
|451,491 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|451,491
|Entity level payment
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
|-
|17,472,318
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,472,318
|Total
|303,826,390
|17,472,318
|52,308,931
|-
|-
|-
|373,607,640
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 268,169,387 for 13,701 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 267,717,896 for 13,682 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 451,491 for 19 KBOE valued at market price.
|Iraq
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
SOUTH OIL COMPANY
|1,585,085,527 [A]
|28,958,825 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,614,044,352
|Total
|1,585,085,527
|28,958,825
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,614,044,352
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
MAJNOON
|1,585,085,527 [A]
|18,609,325 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,603,694,852
WEST QURNA
|-
|10,349,500 [D]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,349,500
|Total
|1,585,085,527
|28,958,825
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,614,044,352
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,585,085,527 for 46,140 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 28,958,825 for 1,074 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 18,609,325 for 773 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 10,349,500 for 301 KBOE valued at market price.
|Kazakhstan
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
STATE REVENUE COMMITTEE OF THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|-
|178,635,070
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,635,070
|Total
|-
|178,635,070
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,635,070
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
KARACHAGANAK
|-
|178,635,070
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,635,070
|Total
|-
|178,635,070
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,635,070
|Malaysia
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
|1,140,170,819 [A]
|-
|28,304,472
|-
|35,000,477
|-
|1,203,475,768
MALAYSIA FEDERAL & STATE GOVERNMENT
|-
|-
|462,536,853 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|462,536,853
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
|1,013,358,430 [C]
|-21,450,474
|-
|-
|-
|-
|991,907,956
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
|-
|14,800,772
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,800,772
|Total
|2,153,529,250
|-6,649,702
|490,841,325
|-
|35,000,477
|-
|2,672,721,349
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 730,443,767 for 55,755 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 409,727,053 for 9,353 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 267,664,733 for 5,766 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 487,105,291 for 37,092 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 526,253,139 for 11,305 KBOE valued at market price.
|Malaysia
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
|620,367,389 [A]
|25,743,263
|226,484,895 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|872,595,547
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
|1,533,161,861 [C]
|-33,499,092
|263,891,103 [D]
|-
|35,000,477
|-
|1,798,554,348
|SABAH GAS NON OPERATED
|-
|-
|465,328
|-
|-
|-
|465,328
|Entity level payment
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
|-
|249,965
|-
|-
|-
|-
|249,965
SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
|-
|344,073
|-
|-
|-
|-
|344,073
SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
|-
|288,058
|-
|-
|-
|-
|288,058
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
|-
|224,031
|-
|-
|-
|224,031
|Total
|2,153,529,250
|-6,649,702
|490,841,325
|-
|35,000,477
|-
|2,672,721,349
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 620,367,389 for 12,923 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 217,942,482 for 4,552 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,217,549,058 for 92,847 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 315,612,803 for 7,735 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 49,722,251 for 1,214 KBOE valued at market price.
|Oman
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|-
|1,078,124,751 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,078,124,751
|Total
|-
|1,078,124,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,078,124,751
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|-
|1,056,326,831
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,056,326,831
MUKHAIZNA PSC
|-
|21,797,920 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,797,920
|Total
|-
|1,078,124,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,078,124,751
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 21,797,920 for 628 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|Philippines
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
|75,576,825
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75,576,825
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
|-
|73,076,567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|73,076,567
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
|283,480,430
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|283,480,430
|Total
|359,057,255
|73,076,567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|432,133,822
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
|359,057,255
|73,076,567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|432,133,822
|Total
|359,057,255
|73,076,567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|432,133,822
|Qatar
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18,163,102
|-
|18,163,102
QATAR PETROLEUM
|339,671,291
|479,085,422
|-
|-
|-
|-
|818,756,713
|Total
|339,671,291
|479,085,422
|-
|-
|18,163,102
|-
|836,919,815
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
PEARL GTL
|339,671,291
|479,085,422
|-
|-
|18,163,102
|-
|836,919,815
|Total
|339,671,291
|479,085,422
|-
|-
|18,163,102
|-
|836,919,815
|Thailand
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS
|-
|-
|59,639,279
|-
|-
|-
|59,639,279
REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
|98,630,887
|-
|-
|-
|-
|98,630,887
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY
|-
|-
|20,452,535
|-
|-
|-
|20,452,535
|Total
|-
|98,630,887
|80,091,814
|-
|-
|-
|178,722,701
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BONGKOT
|-
|98,630,887
|80,091,814
|-
|-
|-
|178,722,701
|Total
|-
|98,630,887
|80,091,814
|-
|-
|-
|178,722,701
|Australia
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,299,499
|-
|2,299,499
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
|-
|-
|82,553,608
|-
|401,621
|-
|82,955,229
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|-
|21,735,054
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,735,054
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|116,832
|-
|116,832
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,784,835
|10,035,112
|18,819,946
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE COLLECTION
|-
|-
|2,822,262
|-
|-
|-
|2,822,262
MARANOA REGIONAL COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|144,372
|144,372
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES & MINERALS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,277,997
|-
|3,277,997
|Total
|-
|21,735,054
|85,375,870
|-
|14,880,782
|10,179,483
|132,171,190
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
PRELUDE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,299,499
|-
|2,299,499
NORTH WEST SHELF
|-
|-
|82,553,608
|-
|-
|-
|82,553,608
AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|401,621
|-
|401,621
QGC PROJECT
|-
|-
|2,822,262
|-
|12,179,663
|10,179,483
|25,181,408
|Entity level payment
Shell Australia Pty Ltd
|-
|21,735,054
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,735,054
|Total
|-
|21,735,054
|85,375,870
|-
|14,880,782
|10,179,483
|132,171,190
|New Zealand
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION
|-
|-
|30,556,373
|-
|-
|-
|30,556,373
INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
|38,430,412
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38,430,412
|Total
|-
|38,430,412
|30,556,373
|-
|-
|-
|68,986,785
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
POHOKURA
|-
|-
|29,784,349
|-
|-
|-
|29,784,349
MAUI
|-
|-
|226,145
|-
|-
|-
|226,145
KAPUNI
|-
|-
|545,879
|-
|-
|-
|545,879
|Entity level payment
SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED
|-
|38,430,412
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38,430,412
|Total
|-
|38,430,412
|30,556,373
|-
|-
|-
|68,986,785
|Egypt
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY
|-
|111,072,517
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,072,517
|Total
|-
|111,072,517
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,072,517
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BADR EL-DIN (BED)
|-
|32,930,653
|-
|-
|-
|32,930,653
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
|28,429,396
|28,429,396
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)
|-
|18,121,619
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18,121,619
OBAIYED
|-
|31,590,848
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31,590,848
|Total
|-
|111,072,517
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,072,517
|Gabon
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON
|408,753
|-
|56,540,463
|-
|2,707,447
|-
|59,656,663
GABON OIL COMPANY
|148,337,898 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|148,337,898
COMMUNE DE GAMBA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,719,358
|11,719,358
|Total
|148,746,651
|-
|56,540,463
|-
|2,707,447
|11,719,358
|219,713,918
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
GABON EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|372,670
|-
|372,670
GABON NORTH EAST
|92,842,854 [B]
|-
|29,186,643
|-
|1,352,056
|-
|123,381,553
GABON CENTRAL
|55,205,834 [C]
|-
|17,046,081
|-
|608,048
|-
|72,859,964
GABON SOUTH
|697,962 [D]
|-
|10,307,740
|-
|374,672
|11,719,358
|23,099,732
|Total
|148,746,651
|-
|56,540,463
|-
|2,707,447
|11,719,358
|219,713,918
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 148,337,898 for 3,549 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 92,842,854 for 2,243 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 55,205,834 for 1,298 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 289,209 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.
|Nigeria
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|2,172,116,090 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,172,116,090
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|125,147,780
|-
|125,147,780
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
|-
|-
|160,713,620 [B]
|-
|239,180
|-
|160,952,800
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
|-
|1,180,024,370 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,180,024,370
|Total
|2,172,116,090
|1,180,024,370
|160,713,620
|-
|125,386,960
|-
|3,638,241,040
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,172,116,090 for 92,844 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 366,991,070 for 7,873 KBOE valued at market price.
|Nigeria
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
SPDC SHALLOW WATER
|270,658,660 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|270,658,660
SPDC WEST
|111,157,140 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111,157,140
SPDC EAST
|1,055,193,770 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,055,193,770
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
|735,106,520 [D]
|347,306,670 [E]
|32,501,960 [F]
|-
|-
|-
|1,114,915,150
PSC 1993 (OPL209)
|-
|19,684,400 [G]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19,684,400
|Entity level payment
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
|-
|813,033,300
|128,211,660
|-
|125,386,960
|-
|1,066,631,920
|Total
|2,172,116,090
|1,180,024,370
|160,713,620
|-
|125,386,960
|-
|3,638,241,040
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 270,658,660 for 6,267 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 111,157,140 for 2,977 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,055,193,770 for 67,300 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 735,106,520 for 16,299 KBOE valued at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 347,306,670 for 7,512 KBOE valued at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 19,684,400 for 360 KBOE valued at market price.
|Tanzania
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|494,752
|-
|494,752
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|494,752
|-
|494,752
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BLOCK 1 & 4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|494,752
|-
|494,752
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|494,752
|-
|494,752
|Tunisia
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
|-
|-
|5,001,526 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|5,001,526
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
|-
|9,292,054
|8,762,764
|-
|-
|-
|18,054,819
|Total
|-
|9,292,054
|13,764,291
|-
|-
|-
|23,056,345
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
|-
|-
|6,097,904 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|6,097,904
MISKAR CONCESSION
|-
|9,292,054
|7,666,386 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|16,958,441
|Total
|-
|9,292,054
|13,764,291
|-
|-
|-
|23,056,345
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,001,526 for 451 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,203,111 for 407 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,798,415 for 44 KBOE valued at market price.
|Canada
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|-
|750,136
|-
|-
|11,978,975
|-
|12,729,111
MINISTER OF FINANCE
|-
|-
|220,099
|-
|609,100
|-
|829,199
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|-
|-
|9,801,591
|-
|145,799
|-
|9,947,390
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|-
|199,703
|44,761,168
|-
|-
|-
|44,960,871
DUNCANS CARMON CREEK COMMUNITY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,768,138
|-
|1,768,138
MINISTRY OF EMPLOY. AND INVEST.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|729,336
|-
|729,336
ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION
|-
|-
|-180,746 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-180,746
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
|-
|-
|-
|-
|186,838
|-
|186,838
MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|169,069
|-
|169,069
MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST
|-
|-
|-
|-
|839,032
|-
|839,032
ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,097,480
|-
|2,097,480
CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,188,015
|-
|1,188,015
|Total
|-
|949,840
|54,602,112
|-
|19,711,782
|-
|75,263,733
[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.
|Canada
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
INSITU
|-
|-
|3,433,197
|-
|2,473,874
|-
|5,907,071
GROUNDBIRCH
|-
|-
|220,099
|-
|5,519,512
|-
|5,739,611
SABLE DEEPWATER
|-
|-
|7,665,001
|-
|-
|-
|7,665,001
GREATER DEEP BASIN
|-
|-
|32,626 [A]
|-
|4,725,639
|-
|4,758,265
FOOTHILLS
|-
|199,703
|4,796,629
|-
|2,699,160
|-
|7,695,493
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|-
|-
|38,454,559
|-
|3,105,582
|-
|41,560,140
|Entity level payment
SHELL CANADA LIMITED
|-
|-558,093
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-558,093
BLACKROCK VENTURES INC.
|-
|1,308,229
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,308,229
SHELL CANADA ENERGY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,188,015
|-
|1,188,015
|Total
|-
|949,840
|54,602,112
|-
|19,711,782
|-
|75,263,733
[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.
|United States of America (USA)
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|-
|-274,196,905
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-274,196,905
STATE OF TEXAS
|-
|13,541,715
|15,748,276
|-
|-
|-
|29,289,991
PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
|-
|1,542,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,542,000
NYC DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
|-
|228,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|228,970
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|-
|-
|358,903,940
|-
|43,719,240
|-
|402,623,180
STATE OF NEW JERSEY
|-
|-345,383
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-345,383
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
|-
|-
|125,446
|-
|7,472,894
|-
|7,598,341
BOROUGH OF WELLSBORO
|-
|-
|-
|-
|762,270
|-
|762,270
PA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|725,000
|-
|725,000
SUSQUEHANNA RIVER BASIN COMMISSION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|178,893
|-
|178,893
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - DCNR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|213,323
|-
|213,323
THE BOROUGH OF ELKLAND
|-
|-
|-
|-
|216,183
|-
|216,183
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,255,641
|-
|1,255,641
UNIVERSITY LANDS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,600,400
|-
|3,600,400
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND
|-
|-
|-
|-
|203,100
|-
|203,100
LOUISIANA STATE REVENUE TAX DEPT
|-
|-2,308,388
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-2,308,388
STATE OF WYOMING
|-
|8,461,187
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,461,187
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF
|-
|-1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,000,000
DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|243,408
|-
|243,408
|Total
|-
|-254,076,804
|374,777,662
|-
|58,590,352
|-
|179,291,210
|United States of America (USA)
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
ALASKA EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,146,600
|-
|2,146,600
GOM EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41,816,048
|-
|41,816,048
APPALACHIA
|-
|-
|125,446
|-
|9,568,564
|-
|9,694,010
PERMIAN
|-
|13,138,980
|15,748,276
|-
|5,059,141
|-
|33,946,397
NON CORE ASSETS
|-
|6,152,799
|874,197
|-
|-
|-
|7,026,995
GOM (WEST)
|-
|-
|110,289,173
|-
|-
|-
|110,289,173
GOM (CENTRAL)
|-
|-
|247,740,570
|-
|-
|-
|247,740,570
UNCONVENTIONAL EMERGING BASINS
|-
|-66,354,976
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-66,354,976
|Entity level payment
SHELL OIL COMPANY
|-
|-93,125,253
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-93,125,253
SHELL FRONTIER OIL & GAS INC.
|-
|-6,339,624
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-6,339,624
SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC.
|-
|-208,931
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-208,931
SHELL GULF OF MEXICO INC.
|-
|-2,973,581
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-2,973,581
SCOGI G.P.
|-
|-345,383
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-345,383
SWEPI LP
|-
|-21,348,241
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-21,348,241
SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY
|-
|-1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,000,000
SHELL OFFSHORE INC.
|-
|-81,672,594
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-81,672,594
|Total
|-
|-254,076,804
|374,777,662
|-
|58,590,352
|-
|179,291,210
|Argentina
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
|-
|-
|1,902,153
|-
|1,358,129
|-
|3,260,282
GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.
|-
|-
|-
|5,000,000
|-
|-
|5,000,000
PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|-
|-
|5,208,550
|-
|-
|-
|5,208,550
AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA
|-
|1,715,372
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,715,372
|Total
|-
|1,715,372
|7,110,703
|5,000,000
|1,358,129
|-
|15,184,204
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|-
|-
|1,902,153
|5,000,000
|1,358,129
|-
|8,260,282
ACAMBUCO
|-
|-
|5,208,550
|-
|-
|-
|5,208,550
|Entity level payment
O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A.
|-
|1,715,372
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,715,372
|Total
|-
|1,715,372
|7,110,703
|5,000,000
|1,358,129
|-
|15,184,204
|Bolivia
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,211,913
|-
|1,211,913
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES
|-
|15,084,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,084,751
|Total
|-
|15,084,751
|-
|-
|1,211,913
|-
|16,296,664
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
HUACARETA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|676,270
|-
|676,270
LA VERTIENTE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|535,643
|-
|535,643
|Entity level payment
SHELL BOLIVIA CORPORATION
|-
|15,084,751
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,084,751
|Total
|-
|15,084,751
|-
|-
|1,211,913-
|-
|16,296,664
|Brazil
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,476,344
|-
|2,476,344
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
|-
|-
|560,021,003
|-
|-
|-
|560,021,003
|Total
|-
|-
|560,021,003
|-
|2,476,344
|-
|562,497,347
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BC-10
|-
|-
|22,075,321
|-
|827,743
|-
|22,903,064
BIJUPIRA & SALEMA
|-
|-
|13,844,232
|-
|371,751
|-
|14,215,983
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|256,348
|-
|256,348
BARREIRINHAS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|779,034
|-
|779,034
BM-S-9 AND BM-S-11
|-
|-
|524,101,450
|-
|-
|-
|524,101,450
|Entity level payment
Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|241,468
|-
|241,468
|Total
|-
|-
|560,021,003
|-
|2,476,344
|-
|562,497,347
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Governments Report (in USD)
|Governments
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
MINISTRY OF ENERGY & ENERGY AFFAIRS
|24,190,171
|-
|1,672,836
|-
|5,672,331
|-
|31,535,338
|Total
|24,190,171
|-
|1,672,836
|-
|5,672,331
|-
|31,535,338
|Projects Report (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
BLOCK 5A AND E
|1,550,225
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,550,225
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,329,066
|-
|2,329,066
BLOCK 6B
|888,686
|-
|-
|-
|1,354,922
|-
|2,243,608
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
|20,642,538
|-
|-
|-
|1,423,357
|-
|22,065,895
TT DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA
|1,108,722
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,108,722
CENTRAL BLOCK
|-
|-
|1,672,836
|-
|564,985
|-
|2,237,821
|Total
|24,190,171
|-
|1,672,836
|-
|5,672,331
|-
|31,535,338
Cautionary Note
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ''Subsidiaries', "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Payments to governments
1 This Report is not corrected for rounding.