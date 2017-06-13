ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2016

Introduction

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2016 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Government for the year 2016

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2016, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Government 2016[1]

Summary Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Countries Europe Bulgaria - - - 5,462,488 157,339 - 5,619,827 Denmark - 108,483,188 - - - - 108,483,188 Germany - -1,054,411 - - - - -1,054,411 Greenland - - - - 200,000 - 200,000 Ireland - - - - 858,048 2,410,114 3,268,162 Italy - -1,627,544 64,755,012 - - - 63,127,468 Norway 2,059,094,010 472,430,809 - - 380,317 - 2,531,905,135 United Kingdom - -142,467,814 - - 8,166,012 - -134,301,802 Asia Brunei Darussalam - 41,179,126 - - 1,708,238 - 42,887,364 China 4,067,561 - 306,130 - 1,255,091 - 5,628,782 India 303,826,390 17,472,318 52,308,931 - - - 373,607,640 Iraq 1,585,085,527 28,958,825 - - - - 1,614,044,352 Kazakhstan - 178,635,070 - - - - 178,635,070 Malaysia 2,153,529,250 -6,649,702 490,841,325 - 35,000,477 - 2,672,721,349 Oman - 1,078,124,751 - - - - 1,078,124,751 Philippines 359,057,255 73,076,567 - - - - 432,133,822 Qatar 339,671,291 479,085,422 - - 18,163,102 - 836,919,815 Thailand - 98,630,887 80,091,814 - - - 178,722,701 Oceania Australia - 21,735,054 85,375,870 - 14,880,782 10,179,483 132,171,190 New Zealand - 38,430,412 30,556,373 - - - 68,986,785 Africa Egypt - 111,072,517 - - - - 111,072,517 Gabon 148,746,651 - 56,540,463 - 2,707,447 11,719,358 219,713,918 Nigeria 2,172,116,090 1,180,024,370 160,713,620 - 125,386,960 - 3,638,241,040 Tanzania - - - - 494,752 - 494,752 Tunisia - 9,292,054 13,764,291 - - - 23,056,345 North America Canada - 949,840 54,602,112 - 19,711,782 - 75,263,733 USA - -254,076,804 374,777,662 - 58,590,352 - 179,291,210 South America Argentina - 1,715,372 7,110,703 5,000,000 1,358,129 - 15,184,204 Bolivia - 15,084,751 - - 1,211,913 - 16,296,664 Brazil - - 560,021,003 - 2,476,344 - 562,497,347 Trinidad and Tobago 24,190,171 - 1,672,836 - 5,672,331 - 31,535,338 Total 9,149,384,196 3,548,505,059 2,033,438,144 10,462,488 298,379,414 24,308,955 15,064,478,257





Bulgaria Governments Report (in USD)



Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

MINISTRY OF ENERGY

OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA - - 5,462,488 157,339 - 5,619,827 Total - - - 5,462,488 157,339 - 5,619,827 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

SILISTAR - - - 5,462,488 157,339 - 5,619,827 Total - - - 5,462,488 157,339 - 5,619,827

Denmark Governments Report (in USD)



Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

DANISH ENERGY AGENCY - -3,454,326 - - - - -3,454,326

TAX AUTHORITIES - 111,937,514 - - - - 111,937,514 Total - 108,483,188 - - - - 108,483,188 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity Level Payment

SHELL OLIE - OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V. - 108,483,188 - - - - 108,483,188 Total - 108,483,188 - - - - 108,483,188

Germany Governments Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments

TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG - -1,054,411 - - - - -1,054,411 Total - -1,054,411 - - - - -1,054,411 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment

SHELL ERDGAS BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT mbH - -1,054,411 - - - - -1,054,411 Total - -1,054,411 - - - - -1,054,411

Greenland Governments Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments

AATSITASSARSIORNERMUT PISORTAQ - - - - 200,000 - 200,000 Total - - - - 200,000 - 200,000 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BAFFIN BAY - - - - 200,000 - 200,000 Total - - - - 200,000 - 200,000

Ireland Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS - - - - 215,009 - 215,009

MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL - - - - - 2,410,114 2,410,114

COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION - - - - 643,039 - 643,039 Total - - - - 858,048 2,410,114 3,268,162 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

CORRIB PROJECT - - - - 858,048 2,410,114 3,268,162 Total - - - - 858,048 2,410,114 3,268,162

Italy Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

BASILICATA REGION (VDA) 38,529,232 38,529,232

CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY - - 1,087,884 - - - 1,087,884

GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY - - 621,648 - - - 621,648

MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY - - 155,412 - - - 155,412

MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY - - 466,236 - - - 466,236

MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY - - 155,412 - - - 155,412

TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO - -1,627,544 19,426,504 - - - 17,798,960

VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY 4,312,684 4,312,684 Total - -1,627,544 64,755,012 - - - 63,127,468 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET - - 64,755,012 - - - 64,755,012 Entity level payment

SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA - -1,627,544 - - - - -1,627,544 Total - -1,627,544 64,755,012 - - - 63,127,468

Norway Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

STATOIL ASA 770,153,020 [A] - - - - - 770,153,020

OLJEDIREKTORATET - - - - - -

DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET - - - - 380,317 - 380,317

PETORO AS 1,288,940,990 [B] - - - - - 1,288,940,990

SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP - 472,957,729 - - - - 472,957,729

SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA - -526,920 - - - - -526,920 Total 2,059,094,010 472,430,809 - - 380,317 - 2,531,905,135 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN 2,059,094,010 [C] - - - 380,317 - 2,059,474,327 Entity level payment

A/S NORSKE SHELL - 898,670,224 - - - - 898,670,224

BG NORGE LIMITED - -426,239,415 - - - - -426,239,415 Total 2,059,094,010 472,430,809 - - 380,317 - 2,531,905,135

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 770,153,020 for 28,356 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,288,940,990 for 44,937 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,059,094,010 for 73,293 KBOE valued at market price

United Kingdom Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE - - - - 8,166,012 - 8,166,012

HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS - -142,467,814 - - - - -142,467,814 Total - -142,467,814 - - 8,166,012 - -134,301,802 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

ONEGAS WEST - -5,878,447 - - 589,679 - -5,288,768

UK OFFSHORE OPERATED - 2,231,753 - - 670,581 - 2,902,335

UK OFFSHORE NON

OPERATED - -15,452,707 - - 881,379 - -14,571,328

BRENT AND OTHER

NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS - -115,629,554 - - - - -115,629,554

UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS - - - - 653,372 - 653,372 Entity level payment

SHELL U.K. LIMITED - -104,599,060 - - 5,371,001 - -99,228,058

BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED - 96,860,200 - - - - 96,860,200 Total - -142,467,814 - - 8,166,012 - -134,301,802

Brunei Darussalam Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM - 41,179,126 - - 1,408,238 - 42,587,364

BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY - - - - 300,000 - 300,000 Total - 41,179,126 - - 1,708,238 - 42,887,364 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS - 42,321,495 - - 1,708,238 - 44,029,733 Entity level payment

SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED - -1,142,369 - - - - -1,142,369 Total - 41,179,126 - - 1,708,238 - 42,887,364

China Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 4,067,561 [A] - - - - - 4,067,561

CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORAION - - - - 1,255,091 - 1,255,091

SICHUAN PROVINCIAL OFFICE OF STATE ADMINISTRATION OF TAXATION - - 306,130 [B] - - - 306,130 Total 4,067,561 - 306,130 - 1,255,091 - 5,628,782 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG 4,067,561 [A] - 306,130 [B] - - - 4,373,691

YINGGEHAI - - - - 1,255,091 - 1,255,091 Total 4,067,561 - 306,130 - 1,255,091 - 5,628,782

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 4,065,556 for 157 KBOE valued at government selling price and $ 2,005 for 62 BOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 306,130 for 11 KBOE valued at government selling price.

India Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

OIL & NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD. 268,169,387 [A] - - - - - 268,169,387

PAY & ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 35,657,003 - 40,961,782 - - - 76,618,786

CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS - - 11,347,149 - - - 11,347,149

INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT - 17,472,318 - - - - 17,472,318 Total 303,826,390 17,472,318 52,308,931 - - - 373,607,640 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

PANNA MUKTA 303,374,899 [B] - 52,308,931 - - - 355,683,830

TAPTI 451,491 [C] - - - - - 451,491 Entity level payment

BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED - 17,472,318 - - - - 17,472,318 Total 303,826,390 17,472,318 52,308,931 - - - 373,607,640

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 268,169,387 for 13,701 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 267,717,896 for 13,682 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 451,491 for 19 KBOE valued at market price.

Iraq Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

SOUTH OIL COMPANY 1,585,085,527 [A] 28,958,825 [B] - - - - 1,614,044,352 Total 1,585,085,527 28,958,825 - - - - 1,614,044,352 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

MAJNOON 1,585,085,527 [A] 18,609,325 [C] - - - - 1,603,694,852

WEST QURNA - 10,349,500 [D] - - - - 10,349,500 Total 1,585,085,527 28,958,825 - - - - 1,614,044,352

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,585,085,527 for 46,140 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 28,958,825 for 1,074 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 18,609,325 for 773 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 10,349,500 for 301 KBOE valued at market price.

Kazakhstan Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

STATE REVENUE COMMITTEE OF THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 178,635,070 - - - - 178,635,070 Total - 178,635,070 - - - - 178,635,070 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

KARACHAGANAK - 178,635,070 - - - - 178,635,070 Total - 178,635,070 - - - - 178,635,070

Malaysia Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,140,170,819 [A] - 28,304,472 - 35,000,477 - 1,203,475,768

MALAYSIA FEDERAL & STATE GOVERNMENT - - 462,536,853 [B] - - - 462,536,853

PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,013,358,430 [C] -21,450,474 - - - - 991,907,956

KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI - 14,800,772 - - - - 14,800,772 Total 2,153,529,250 -6,649,702 490,841,325 - 35,000,477 - 2,672,721,349

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 730,443,767 for 55,755 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 409,727,053 for 9,353 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 267,664,733 for 5,766 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 487,105,291 for 37,092 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 526,253,139 for 11,305 KBOE valued at market price.

Malaysia Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 620,367,389 [A] 25,743,263 226,484,895 [B] - - - 872,595,547

SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,533,161,861 [C] -33,499,092 263,891,103 [D] - 35,000,477 - 1,798,554,348 SABAH GAS NON OPERATED - - 465,328 - - - 465,328 Entity level payment

SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED - 249,965 - - - - 249,965

SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC - 344,073 - - - - 344,073

SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD - 288,058 - - - - 288,058

SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. - 224,031 - - - 224,031 Total 2,153,529,250 -6,649,702 490,841,325 - 35,000,477 - 2,672,721,349

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 620,367,389 for 12,923 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 217,942,482 for 4,552 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,217,549,058 for 92,847 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 315,612,803 for 7,735 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 194,872,121 for 14,935 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 49,722,251 for 1,214 KBOE valued at market price.

Oman Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 1,078,124,751 [A] - - - - 1,078,124,751 Total - 1,078,124,751 - - - - 1,078,124,751 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BLOCK 6 CONCESSION - 1,056,326,831 - - - - 1,056,326,831

MUKHAIZNA PSC - 21,797,920 [A] - - - - 21,797,920 Total - 1,078,124,751 - - - - 1,078,124,751

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 21,797,920 for 628 KBOE valued at government selling price.

Philippines Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 75,576,825 - - - - - 75,576,825

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE - 73,076,567 - - - - 73,076,567

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 283,480,430 - - - - - 283,480,430 Total 359,057,255 73,076,567 - - - - 432,133,822 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 359,057,255 73,076,567 - - - - 432,133,822 Total 359,057,255 73,076,567 - - - - 432,133,822

Qatar Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY - - - - 18,163,102 - 18,163,102

QATAR PETROLEUM 339,671,291 479,085,422 - - - - 818,756,713 Total 339,671,291 479,085,422 - - 18,163,102 - 836,919,815 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

PEARL GTL 339,671,291 479,085,422 - - 18,163,102 - 836,919,815 Total 339,671,291 479,085,422 - - 18,163,102 - 836,919,815

Thailand Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS - - 59,639,279 - - - 59,639,279

REVENUE DEPARTMENT - 98,630,887 - - - - 98,630,887 MINISTRY OF ENERGY - - 20,452,535 - - - 20,452,535 Total - 98,630,887 80,091,814 - - - 178,722,701 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BONGKOT - 98,630,887 80,091,814 - - - 178,722,701 Total - 98,630,887 80,091,814 - - - 178,722,701

Australia Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM - - - - 2,299,499 - 2,299,499

DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY - - 82,553,608 - 401,621 - 82,955,229

AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE - 21,735,054 - - - - 21,735,054

BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL - - - - 116,832 - 116,832

WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL - - - - 8,784,835 10,035,112 18,819,946

OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE COLLECTION - - 2,822,262 - - - 2,822,262

MARANOA REGIONAL COUNCIL - - - - - 144,372 144,372

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES & MINERALS - - - - 3,277,997 - 3,277,997 Total - 21,735,054 85,375,870 - 14,880,782 10,179,483 132,171,190 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

PRELUDE - - - - 2,299,499 - 2,299,499

NORTH WEST SHELF - - 82,553,608 - - - 82,553,608

AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - - 401,621 - 401,621

QGC PROJECT - - 2,822,262 - 12,179,663 10,179,483 25,181,408 Entity level payment

Shell Australia Pty Ltd - 21,735,054 - - - - 21,735,054 Total - 21,735,054 85,375,870 - 14,880,782 10,179,483 132,171,190

New Zealand Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION - - 30,556,373 - - - 30,556,373

INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT - 38,430,412 - - - - 38,430,412 Total - 38,430,412 30,556,373 - - - 68,986,785 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

POHOKURA - - 29,784,349 - - - 29,784,349

MAUI - - 226,145 - - - 226,145

KAPUNI - - 545,879 - - - 545,879 Entity level payment

SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED - 38,430,412 - - - - 38,430,412 Total - 38,430,412 30,556,373 - - - 68,986,785

Egypt Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY - 111,072,517 - - - - 111,072,517 Total - 111,072,517 - - - - 111,072,517 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BADR EL-DIN (BED) - 32,930,653 - - - 32,930,653

EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION 28,429,396 28,429,396

NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) - 18,121,619 - - - - 18,121,619

OBAIYED - 31,590,848 - - - - 31,590,848 Total - 111,072,517 - - - - 111,072,517

Gabon Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON 408,753 - 56,540,463 - 2,707,447 - 59,656,663

GABON OIL COMPANY 148,337,898 [A] - - - - - 148,337,898

COMMUNE DE GAMBA - - - - - 11,719,358 11,719,358 Total 148,746,651 - 56,540,463 - 2,707,447 11,719,358 219,713,918 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

GABON EXPLORATION - - - - 372,670 - 372,670

GABON NORTH EAST 92,842,854 [B] - 29,186,643 - 1,352,056 - 123,381,553

GABON CENTRAL 55,205,834 [C] - 17,046,081 - 608,048 - 72,859,964

GABON SOUTH 697,962 [D] - 10,307,740 - 374,672 11,719,358 23,099,732 Total 148,746,651 - 56,540,463 - 2,707,447 11,719,358 219,713,918

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 148,337,898 for 3,549 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 92,842,854 for 2,243 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 55,205,834 for 1,298 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 289,209 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.

Nigeria Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2,172,116,090 [A] - - - - - 2,172,116,090

NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - - - - 125,147,780 - 125,147,780

DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES - - 160,713,620 [B] - 239,180 - 160,952,800

FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE - 1,180,024,370 [C] - - - - 1,180,024,370 Total 2,172,116,090 1,180,024,370 160,713,620 - 125,386,960 - 3,638,241,040

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,172,116,090 for 92,844 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 366,991,070 for 7,873 KBOE valued at market price.

Nigeria Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

SPDC SHALLOW WATER 270,658,660 [A] - - - - - 270,658,660

SPDC WEST 111,157,140 [B] - - - - - 111,157,140

SPDC EAST 1,055,193,770 [C] - - - - - 1,055,193,770

PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 735,106,520 [D] 347,306,670 [E] 32,501,960 [F] - - - 1,114,915,150

PSC 1993 (OPL209) - 19,684,400 [G] - - - - 19,684,400 Entity level payment

THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED - 813,033,300 128,211,660 - 125,386,960 - 1,066,631,920 Total 2,172,116,090 1,180,024,370 160,713,620 - 125,386,960 - 3,638,241,040

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 270,658,660 for 6,267 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 111,157,140 for 2,977 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,055,193,770 for 67,300 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 735,106,520 for 16,299 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 347,306,670 for 7,512 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 32,501,960 for 735 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 19,684,400 for 360 KBOE valued at market price.

Tanzania Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

TANZANIA PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT - - - - 494,752 - 494,752 Total - - - - 494,752 - 494,752 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BLOCK 1 & 4 - - - - 494,752 - 494,752 Total - - - - 494,752 - 494,752

Tunisia Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES - - 5,001,526 [A] - - - 5,001,526

MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC - 9,292,054 8,762,764 - - - 18,054,819 Total - 9,292,054 13,764,291 - - - 23,056,345 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

HASDRUBAL CONCESSION - - 6,097,904 [B] - - - 6,097,904

MISKAR CONCESSION - 9,292,054 7,666,386 [C] - - - 16,958,441 Total - 9,292,054 13,764,291 - - - 23,056,345

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,001,526 for 451 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,203,111 for 407 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,798,415 for 44 KBOE valued at market price.

Canada Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA - 750,136 - - 11,978,975 - 12,729,111

MINISTER OF FINANCE - - 220,099 - 609,100 - 829,199

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA - - 9,801,591 - 145,799 - 9,947,390

GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA - 199,703 44,761,168 - - - 44,960,871

DUNCANS CARMON CREEK COMMUNITY - - - - 1,768,138 - 1,768,138

MINISTRY OF EMPLOY. AND INVEST. - - - - 729,336 - 729,336

ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION - - -180,746 [A] - - - -180,746

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW - - - - 186,838 - 186,838

MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT - - - - 169,069 - 169,069

MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST - - - - 839,032 - 839,032

ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION - - - - 2,097,480 - 2,097,480

CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE - - - - 1,188,015 - 1,188,015 Total - 949,840 54,602,112 - 19,711,782 - 75,263,733

[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.

Canada Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

INSITU - - 3,433,197 - 2,473,874 - 5,907,071

GROUNDBIRCH - - 220,099 - 5,519,512 - 5,739,611

SABLE DEEPWATER - - 7,665,001 - - - 7,665,001

GREATER DEEP BASIN - - 32,626 [A] - 4,725,639 - 4,758,265

FOOTHILLS - 199,703 4,796,629 - 2,699,160 - 7,695,493

ATHABASCA OIL SANDS - - 38,454,559 - 3,105,582 - 41,560,140 Entity level payment

SHELL CANADA LIMITED - -558,093 - - - - -558,093

BLACKROCK VENTURES INC. - 1,308,229 - - - - 1,308,229

SHELL CANADA ENERGY - - - - 1,188,015 - 1,188,015 Total - 949,840 54,602,112 - 19,711,782 - 75,263,733

[A] Includes refund in kind of $ 44,309 for 54 BOE valued at government selling price.

United States of America (USA) Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE - -274,196,905 - - - - -274,196,905

STATE OF TEXAS - 13,541,715 15,748,276 - - - 29,289,991

PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE - 1,542,000 - - - - 1,542,000

NYC DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE - 228,970 - - - - 228,970

OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE - - 358,903,940 - 43,719,240 - 402,623,180

STATE OF NEW JERSEY - -345,383 - - - - -345,383

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - - 125,446 - 7,472,894 - 7,598,341

BOROUGH OF WELLSBORO - - - - 762,270 - 762,270

PA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION - - - - 725,000 - 725,000

SUSQUEHANNA RIVER BASIN COMMISSION - - - - 178,893 - 178,893

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - DCNR - - - - 213,323 - 213,323

THE BOROUGH OF ELKLAND - - - - 216,183 - 216,183

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM - - - - 1,255,641 - 1,255,641

UNIVERSITY LANDS - - - - 3,600,400 - 3,600,400

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND - - - - 203,100 - 203,100

LOUISIANA STATE REVENUE TAX DEPT - -2,308,388 - - - - -2,308,388

STATE OF WYOMING - 8,461,187 - - - - 8,461,187

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF - -1,000,000 - - - - -1,000,000

DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS - - - - 243,408 - 243,408 Total - -254,076,804 374,777,662 - 58,590,352 - 179,291,210

United States of America (USA) Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

ALASKA EXPLORATION - - - - 2,146,600 - 2,146,600

GOM EXPLORATION - - - - 41,816,048 - 41,816,048

APPALACHIA - - 125,446 - 9,568,564 - 9,694,010

PERMIAN - 13,138,980 15,748,276 - 5,059,141 - 33,946,397

NON CORE ASSETS - 6,152,799 874,197 - - - 7,026,995

GOM (WEST) - - 110,289,173 - - - 110,289,173

GOM (CENTRAL) - - 247,740,570 - - - 247,740,570

UNCONVENTIONAL EMERGING BASINS - -66,354,976 - - - - -66,354,976 Entity level payment

SHELL OIL COMPANY - -93,125,253 - - - - -93,125,253

SHELL FRONTIER OIL & GAS INC. - -6,339,624 - - - - -6,339,624

SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC. - -208,931 - - - - -208,931

SHELL GULF OF MEXICO INC. - -2,973,581 - - - - -2,973,581

SCOGI G.P. - -345,383 - - - - -345,383

SWEPI LP - -21,348,241 - - - - -21,348,241

SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY - -1,000,000 - - - - -1,000,000

SHELL OFFSHORE INC. - -81,672,594 - - - - -81,672,594 Total - -254,076,804 374,777,662 - 58,590,352 - 179,291,210

Argentina Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN - - 1,902,153 - 1,358,129 - 3,260,282

GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. - - - 5,000,000 - - 5,000,000

PROVINCIA DE SALTA - - 5,208,550 - - - 5,208,550

AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA - 1,715,372 - - - - 1,715,372 Total - 1,715,372 7,110,703 5,000,000 1,358,129 - 15,184,204 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS - - 1,902,153 5,000,000 1,358,129 - 8,260,282

ACAMBUCO - - 5,208,550 - - - 5,208,550 Entity level payment

O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A. - 1,715,372 - - - - 1,715,372 Total - 1,715,372 7,110,703 5,000,000 1,358,129 - 15,184,204

Bolivia Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA - - - - 1,211,913 - 1,211,913

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICES - 15,084,751 - - - - 15,084,751 Total - 15,084,751 - - 1,211,913 - 16,296,664 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

HUACARETA - - - - 676,270 - 676,270

LA VERTIENTE - - - - 535,643 - 535,643 Entity level payment

SHELL BOLIVIA CORPORATION - 15,084,751 - - - - 15,084,751 Total - 15,084,751 - - 1,211,913- - 16,296,664

Brazil Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NA - - - - 2,476,344 - 2,476,344

MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA - - 560,021,003 - - - 560,021,003 Total - - 560,021,003 - 2,476,344 - 562,497,347 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BC-10 - - 22,075,321 - 827,743 - 22,903,064

BIJUPIRA & SALEMA - - 13,844,232 - 371,751 - 14,215,983

BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - - 256,348 - 256,348

BARREIRINHAS - - - - 779,034 - 779,034

BM-S-9 AND BM-S-11 - - 524,101,450 - - - 524,101,450 Entity level payment

Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda - - - - 241,468 - 241,468 Total - - 560,021,003 - 2,476,344 - 562,497,347

Trinidad and Tobago Governments Report (in USD) Governments Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total

MINISTRY OF ENERGY & ENERGY AFFAIRS 24,190,171 - 1,672,836 - 5,672,331 - 31,535,338 Total 24,190,171 - 1,672,836 - 5,672,331 - 31,535,338 Projects Report (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects

BLOCK 5A AND E 1,550,225 - - - - - 1,550,225

BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D - - - - 2,329,066 - 2,329,066

BLOCK 6B 888,686 - - - 1,354,922 - 2,243,608

NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 20,642,538 - - - 1,423,357 - 22,065,895

TT DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA 1,108,722 - - - - - 1,108,722

CENTRAL BLOCK - - 1,672,836 - 564,985 - 2,237,821 Total 24,190,171 - 1,672,836 - 5,672,331 - 31,535,338

Cautionary Note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. ''Subsidiaries', "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Payments to governments

1 This Report is not corrected for rounding.