Hawes & Curtis Unveils First Capsule Collection with Mark Francis Vandelli

LONDON, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time, Hawes & Curtis has joined forces with Anglo-Italian TV personality Mark Francis Vandelli, to create a summer capsule collection that sees traditional British tailoring reinvented with Italian flair.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522363/Hawes_Curtis_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/522362/Hawes_Curtis_Vandelli.jpg )



The 38 piece collection celebrates Mark Francis Vandelli's appreciation of Italian style and Hawes & Curtis' iconic British brand aesthetic. Available on June 1st, the menswear collection comprises summer blazers, a chic white suit, textured weave shirts, a signature print shirt, exquisite silk ties and pocket squares, gold and silver cufflinks and mother of pearl collar bones.

Exuding a Mediterranean mood, the Italian influence can be seen in the beautifully woven fabrics and the textured weaves with a bespoke herringbone-inspired print running throughout.

The collection incorporates traditional British tailoring, contemporary Italian silhouettes and prints in an elegant, summer palette. Both timeless and relevant, it is extremely wearable and suits the city just as well as the Riviera.

Touker Suleyman, CEO of Hawes & Curtis says: "The capsule collection interprets Hawes & Curtis' formalwear through Mark-Francis Vandelli's effortlessly cool style. He is a man of discerning taste with a strong passion for design and excellent craftsmanship, two attributes that are synonymous with our brand."

Mark Francis Vandelli adds: "My first collection with Hawes & Curtis is essentially an extension of my own dressing room. It perfectly summarises my style; sharp tailoring, distinctive fabrics and close attention to detail. My aim was to create versatile pieces that work with men's existing wardrobes. Garments that are modern, elegant, and perfectly made. There's an outfit for every occasion, and subtle touches such as mother of pearl buttons and hand stitched silks that make every piece unique."

Shop the collection online: http://www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk/mark-francis-collection-ss17

About Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, Hawes & Curtis has since become the go-to brand for British classics whilst continuing to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value. These values are now synonymous with the Hawes & Curtis brand. A Jermyn Street shirtmaker for more than 100 years, Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and is known for having introduced the backless evening waistcoat and the Windsor collar. Today the company has more than 20 stores in the UK as well as a store in Germany, with the flagship store still in Jermyn Street.